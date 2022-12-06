Home » Investing Articles » I’m racing to buy dirt-cheap income stocks before it’s too late

I’m racing to buy dirt-cheap income stocks before it’s too late

Income stocks have had a terrific year but they are starting to look more expensive as the FTSE 100 climbs higher. Have I left it too late to buy more?

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For investors like me who love buying FTSE 100 income stocks, 2022 has been a good year rather than a bad one.

While the US has plunged into a bear market, the UK index of top blue-chips has held firm. After years of underperformance when rocketing tech values transfixed investors, the FTSE 100 has swung back into fashion.

I want income stocks for Christmas

That’s because it is full of solid, dividend income stocks that have shown their resilience during a tough time. Investing is cyclical. For years investors scrambled to grab growth at all costs. Now they have swung back to value.

This year has thrown up plenty of buying opportunities. However, as the FTSE 100 ratchets upwards in the final weeks of the year, suddenly my favourite stocks look more expensive.

Back on 12 October, the FTSE 100 had slumped to trade around 6,826. At time of writing it stands at 7,538, a leap of just over 10% in less than two months. 

Some individual income stocks have shot up more than that. Household goods group Unilever is up more than 10% over the same period. Barclays has climbed 15%. Insurer Legal & General Group has soared 25%. I’m a bit sad because all three were on my watchlist. I was waiting until I had spare cash to buy them. Now I’ll have to pay more.

Yet I’m not too downcast because the shares I did manage to buy have also been flying, swept up by the recent recovery. Persimmon, Rio Tinto and Rolls-Royce have all posted double-digit gains since I bought them in October, even though I didn’t catch the bottom of the market (except maybe with Persimmon).

That’s the joy of buying cheap shares when they are out of favour. The FTSE 100 is now back in fashion, though, and I’m feeling a little FOMO (fear of missing out). I want to buy more income stocks, but are they still good value?

I’d still buy these FTSE 100 stocks

Happily, a quick glance at the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios for Barclays, Legal & General and Unilever suggests they are still nicely priced. 

Barclays still trades at an incredibly cheap 4.2 times earnings (around 15 times is usually considered fair value). Plus its price-to-book ratio is a low 0.4, where a figure of 1 is thought to represent fair value.

Barclays yields 3.8% a year, which is solid but not spectacular. However, it is handsomely covered 6.2 times by earnings, and the forecast yield is higher at 4.6%. This looks like an opportunity begging rather than one missed. 

Similarly, Legal & General is valued at just 7.46 times earnings, despite its recent share price surge. It yields a dynamite 7.6%, covered 1.7 times by earnings. Unilever looks more expensive trading at 18.5 times earnings, but then Unilever always is relatively expensive. Today’s 4.2% yield is high by its standards and nicely covered 1.7 times.

So this still looks like a terrific time to buy FTSE 100 dividend income stocks. I’m keen to fill my boots, and just wish I had more cash to hand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones holds shares in Persimmon, Rio Tinto and Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’m buying PayPal stock now while it’s under $100!

| John Choong

Despite PayPal stock moving back to its 2022 lows, I'm still feeling bullish about the company. As such, I'll be…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Should I cash in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

Is now a good time to be in cash rather than stocks? Stephen Wright explains why he’s sticking with the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Up 50% in 2 months, are abrdn shares a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

abrdn shares slumped in the first half of 2022 as inflation soared. But they've recently regained some of the losses.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have gone nowhere for a year. Why buy now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have been flat over 12 months and have dived 30% in the past five years. So why did…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

7% yield! Here’s a FTSE 100 dividend share I’m considering buying for 2023

| John Fieldsend

Dividend shares offer a return on your investments whatever the stock market is doing. Here’s one that might be a…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares I’d buy now for passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares offer dividend yields of 9.3% to 9.8% a year. Because I love my passive income,…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million by following the Warren Buffett method of investing

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook has set a goal of having a £1 million portfolio in time for his retirement, and he’s following…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m investing in stocks to aim for a million

| Charlie Carman

Despite big drawdowns in 2022, our writer outlines why he still prefers investing in stocks and shares over other asset…

Read more »