Home » Investing Articles » With £10 a day, here’s how I’d build an income-generating portfolio of dividend shares

With £10 a day, here’s how I’d build an income-generating portfolio of dividend shares

With a spare tenner each day, our writer thinks he could earn extra money by buying dividend shares. Here’s the approach he’d take.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of building extra income through lots of hard work may sound like a mixed proposition. But what if that hard work was someone else’s – and I benefitted from it? That is one reason to buy dividend shares. I could invest in companies like Barclays or BP. If they then pay out some profits to shareholders as dividends, I could get money as a reward just for owning the shares.

This idea can be very lucrative once put into practice – and I do not need vast sums of money to begin. In fact, I could start with nothing, putting aside £10 a day to invest in such shares. Here is how I would go about that.

Drip-feeding money

I am using £10 a day as an example, but it is an arbitrary figure. If my financial circumstances allowed, I could decide to put aside more, such as £20 each day. Equally, I could start with just a couple of pounds on a daily basis.

What I think is important is developing a mindset of saving regularly to invest. If I do that successfully, I will build a cash pile I can use to buy dividend shares.

As part of that process, I would set up a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA in which to save the money.

Choosing shares to buy

But not all companies pay dividends, even if they have done so in the past.

On top of that, some shares pay dividends but the price of the share itself falls. So even if I hold it for the long term, I may make less in dividends than I lose if I sell the share at a far lower price than I paid for it.

For those reasons I am thoughtful about what sort of shares I buy to try and boost my income streams. I look for companies operating in industries I understand, as I think that helps me assess their business model.

I look for a competitive advantage that gives a company the power to set profitable prices without losing lots of customers. That is important as a company needs to be profitable if it is to pay dividends year after year.

Share price is also something I think merits careful attention. No matter how attractive a share may be, if I pay more than it is worth I could end up losing money on my investment.

Dividend shares I own

A couple of dividend shares in my portfolio help illustrate this approach. Dunelm and Victrex both have a competitive advantage in industries I expect to benefit from long-term demand.

But they are just some of the shares I own. That is because I always diversify my portfolio to reduce my risk in case a company disappoints.

Saving £10 a day would give me £3,650 per year to invest. That is a substantial sum. If I invested it in a portfolio with an average yield of 5% I should earn over £180 per year in dividends just from my first year’s share purchases.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Dunelm Group and Victrex. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and Victrex. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for passive income of £37,000 a year from shares and never work again!

| Kevin Godbold

By investing £500 a month while on an average salary, I believe it's possible for me to build a passive…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

I’d buy Alphabet stock now to hold for years and years. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Alphabet stock has fallen 33% in a year and net income at the tech giant is also sliding. So why…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy this December

| Christopher Ruane

As the investing year heads into its final straight, Christopher Ruane is attracted by some big-name FTSE 100 shares he'd…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Gold and Bitcoin? No thanks! This is the best stock investment opportunity for years

| Kevin Godbold

Defensive and cyclical stocks have moved lower. But in many cases, businesses are trading well, thus creating an investment opportunity.

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

5.9% dividend yield! 1 UK share to buy in December and hold for 10 years

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here's a high-yield dividend stock that could provide lucrative passive income for investors over the next decade.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

This REIT could be one of the best dividend stocks to buy!

| Royston Wild

I'm currently looking for the best-value dividend stocks to buy. And I think this REIT could be the perfect one…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

A dirt-cheap REIT I’d buy for healthy lifelong passive income!

| Royston Wild

Investing in property stocks can be an effective way to build long-term passive income. Here's one thriving real estate share…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

No savings at 37? I’d buy cheap UK shares and aim to retire rich

| Kevin Godbold

Over the past few years, a surprising number of UK shares have been super-performers, and I'd hunt for future winners…

Read more »