Home » Investing Articles » 5.9% dividend yield! 1 UK share to buy in December and hold for 10 years

5.9% dividend yield! 1 UK share to buy in December and hold for 10 years

Here’s a high-yield dividend stock that could provide lucrative passive income for investors over the next decade.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While the ongoing stock market correction has many investors understandably on edge, it’s enabled dividend yields to reach fairly impressive levels.

In many situations, the impact of inflation will likely make these increased yields unsustainable. However, there are some exceptions, creating buying opportunities for shrewd long-term investors.

Here’s one British stock whose market capitalisation is getting slashed, despite cash flows actually expanding along with dividends.

Lucrative logistics

Warehouse REIT (LSE:WHR), as the name suggests, is an owner and operator of warehousing facilities across the UK. The group targets dilapidated but well-positioned industrial real estate for acquisition. After investing some capital to spruce up the place, it then leases it out to businesses at a premium to historical rates. It then returns the bulk of profits to shareholders via a tasty 5.9% dividend yield.

Over the last 12 months, the share price hasn’t exactly been a stellar performer. In fact, the stock has fallen by more than 30%. What’s going on?

Being a real estate investment trust, the valuation of this business is strongly correlated with the underlying value of its assets. And with rising interest rates causing the real estate market to cool off, its property values have been dropping.

Yet, this may not be as disastrous as it seems. If management decided to sell off its properties in the current climate, then the downward trajectory of its net asset value (NAV) would indeed be problematic. Yet, the business model is primarily oriented to lease rather than flip properties. And with an average rental contract spanning over five years, leasing operating income remains uncompromised.

Looking at its latest interim results, occupancy has suffered slightly yet remains at a sturdy 92.7%. And in spite of the unfavourable environment, underlying operating profits have grown modestly, enabling management to increase dividends to shareholders.

A high-dividend yield isn’t risk-free

The firm primarily caters to businesses operating within the e-commerce industry. Therefore, the majority of its properties are used as fulfilment centres. When consumer spending was high, business was booming. But now that a cost-of-living crisis has taken hold, online spending is suffering a significant slowdown. And the effects on Warehouse REIT aren’t negligible.

In the long run, e-commerce will likely continue to become a more significant part of the retail space. And as more goods are bought and sold on the internet, demand for logistics facilities will grow. That’s why this UK share could be a lucrative source of passive income for the next decade.

However, in the short term, things are a bit murkier. Inflation is slowly falling, but reaching the ideal range of 2.5% could take a while. And depending on how long this process may take, some tenants may choose not to renew their leasing agreements.

Needless to say, that would compromise the group’s current dividend yield. But with shares trading at a 27% discount to the group’s NAV, it seems this fear is already priced in.

So short-term volatility may lie ahead. But the solid long-term prospects, paired with a seemingly cheap valuation, make this a company investors may want to consider for their income portfolios.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Warehouse REIT. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Warehouse REIT. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for passive income of £37,000 a year from shares and never work again!

| Kevin Godbold

By investing £500 a month while on an average salary, I believe it's possible for me to build a passive…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

With £10 a day, here’s how I’d build an income-generating portfolio of dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a spare tenner each day, our writer thinks he could earn extra money by buying dividend shares. Here's the…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

I’d buy Alphabet stock now to hold for years and years. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Alphabet stock has fallen 33% in a year and net income at the tech giant is also sliding. So why…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy this December

| Christopher Ruane

As the investing year heads into its final straight, Christopher Ruane is attracted by some big-name FTSE 100 shares he'd…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Gold and Bitcoin? No thanks! This is the best stock investment opportunity for years

| Kevin Godbold

Defensive and cyclical stocks have moved lower. But in many cases, businesses are trading well, thus creating an investment opportunity.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

This REIT could be one of the best dividend stocks to buy!

| Royston Wild

I'm currently looking for the best-value dividend stocks to buy. And I think this REIT could be the perfect one…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

A dirt-cheap REIT I’d buy for healthy lifelong passive income!

| Royston Wild

Investing in property stocks can be an effective way to build long-term passive income. Here's one thriving real estate share…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

No savings at 37? I’d buy cheap UK shares and aim to retire rich

| Kevin Godbold

Over the past few years, a surprising number of UK shares have been super-performers, and I'd hunt for future winners…

Read more »