Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage shares are half the price of a year ago. Here’s what I’m doing

Scottish Mortgage shares are half the price of a year ago. Here’s what I’m doing

I’ve wanted to buy Scottish Mortgage shares for years, but they always looked too expensive. They’ve now crashed by half so should I take the plunge?

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) shares have had a torrid year, falling 47.5% over 12 months. The hugely popular investment trust has crashed out of favour, and investors have lost billions. I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this. Should I take it?

Scottish Mortgage shares look cheap

One year ago, the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust had around £22bn of net assets under management. Now it’s just over £11bn. It’s the ultimate ‘BOGOF’ stock. Every pound I invest today buys me twice as much stock as a year ago.

I resisted buying Scottish Mortgage before because it looked like I’d missed the boat with this one. At one point, the share price was up 500% over a five-year period. There’s no way I would buy any stock or investment trust on the back of such incredible past performance. 

Investing is cyclical, by and large, and no fund manager can expect to thrash the market forever. Neil Woodford did it for two decades, until arrogance got the better of him. Terry Smith at Fundsmith Equity also has a fine long-term track record, even if his flagship fund is down 12.8% over 12 months.

Scottish Mortgage manager James Anderson seems to have bailed out just in time. But is now the time for me to dive in?

With a low annual charge of just 0.32%, this actively managed trust is cheap to hold. It trades at a discount of 7.6% to net asset value, which makes it cheap to buy too. For years, it traded at a pricey premium of up to 8.4%.

It offers little income, with a yield of 0.46% a year. So the big question is whether Scottish Mortgage shares can rebound. It’s been hammered because it’s heavily skewed towards US technology stocks, and we know what’s happened to them over the last year.

Electric car maker Tesla remains the trust’s second biggest holding, taking up 5.9% of the portfolio. Its share price is down 54.9% in the last year. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the sixth biggest holding at 3.3% of the portfolio. Talk about doubling down on risk.

The Fed will decide

Vaccine maker Moderna is the biggest holding of all. It makes up 8.8% of what’s clearly a highly concentrated portfolio. Its shares are down 35.33% in a year. Investors loved these stocks last year, now they hate them. But as I said, investing is cyclical. They could swing back into fashion. If they do, snapping up Scottish Mortgage on a two-for-one deal could pay off nicely.

What the recovery requires is a more benign investment environment. We may soon get it. Once the US Federal Reserve indicates that it’s going to stop hiking interest rates, investors may discover their appetite for risk. Scottish Mortgage, being risky, will benefit. It could prove rewarding over the longer run.

It’s a gamble, though. Investors keep jumping the gun, calculating that the Fed will turn dovish, but repeatedly getting it wrong. Yet monetary policy will ease at some point. Scottish Mortgage shares are a high-risk buy, but may also prove highly rewarding. It seems rude of me not to buy them at today’s price so I’m going press the buy button. Wish me luck.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £500 in monthly income from FTSE dividend stocks 

| Harvey Jones

Dividend stocks look good value at the moment and I'm wondering how much I need to invest to generate the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

How drip-feeding £400 a month into the FTSE 100 could make me £200k

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how the economic cycle works and why this can help him build his wealth over time via…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Should I buy British American Tobacco shares?

| James Beard

With the UK economy now in recession, I'm on the lookout for defensive stocks. With this in mind, should I…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in BT shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Kevin Godbold

Have BT shares been a good investment over the past five years, or would I have been better off putting…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

3 stocks set to crush the FTSE 100 (again) in 2023

| Ben McPoland

These three stocks are easily beating the FTSE 100 this year. They look poised to continue outperforming well into the…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is too low. What would I sell at?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Lloyds share price has dropped a long way from its 2022 high of 56p. But I'm a happy buyer…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Bank stocks look cheap now. Should I buy for the recession?

| Alan Oscroft

Since recession became unavoidable, UK bank stocks have started ticking up a bit. I think I'm looking at some attractive…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Forget Lloyds shares! I’d rather buy this FTSE 100 income stock in December

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with great dividend stocks to buy. Here's one I'd happily buy next month following exceptional…

Read more »