Have £100 to invest each month? I’d buy UK shares to try and retire wealthy

Despite popular belief, investors don’t need a lot of capital to build long-term wealth with UK shares. In fact, investing just £25 a week, or £100 a month, can lead to an impressive nest egg in the long run.

By using a Stocks and Shares ISA for the tax advantages, as well as capitalising on cheap stocks courtesy of the 2022 stock market correction, patient investors could propel their wealth to new heights. Here’s how.

Investing in UK shares today

The latest round of stock market volatility doesn’t exactly entice a lot of buying activity. And it’s not difficult to understand why. The FTSE 100 has remained relatively flat over the last 12 months. But the same can’t be said about the FTSE 250, which is down around 20%. And many of its constituents have fallen significantly further!

Yet, in many cases, the substantial declines in valuation are driven by panic rather than logic. And there are plenty of businesses capable of withstanding the ongoing macroeconomic storm as well as thriving once the dust settles. In other words, some terrific companies are trading at bargain prices for investors shrewd enough to spot them.

Building a diverse portfolio of top-tier enterprises could lead to market-beating long-term returns. But even if a portfolio can only match the historical performance of the FTSE 250, that’s still more than enough to build a substantial retirement fund.

Over the last decade, the growth index has delivered an average return of 11%, including dividends. Investing £100 a month in UK shares at this rate of return for 40 years leads to a portfolio worth £860,000!

Using the classic 4% withdrawal rule means patient investors can enjoy a £34,400 annual passive income during retirement. That’s far more than the current £9,627 offered by the UK State Pension. And thanks to using a Stocks and Shares ISA, this income is 100% tax-free.

Managing expectations

As exciting as this long-term prospect seems, there are a few caveats to consider.

First and foremost is share price volatility. As 2022 has perfectly reminded everyone, stock market crashes and corrections occasionally throw a spanner in the works. And it’s highly likely that multiple significant downward periods will happen over the next four decades.

Depending on the timing of these events, an investor could have significantly less than £860,000 sitting in the bank. This is especially true if they invest in underperforming UK shares. After all, stock prices don’t always go up. And it’s entirely possible to accidentally destroy wealth rather than create it.

Even if investors were to simply buy a FTSE 250 index tracker fund, there’s no guarantee it will continue to deliver an average return of 11% moving forward.

There are also additional expenses, such as brokerage account fees and trading commissions to take into consideration that could slow the wealth-building process.

Nevertheless, given the potential long-term rewards, these are risks worth taking, in my opinion. And since compounding accelerates the longer someone is invested, starting an investment portfolio today could be an excellent financial decision.