Home » Investing Articles » Up 23% in a week, is now the time to buy NIO stock?

Up 23% in a week, is now the time to buy NIO stock?

Speculation and various headwinds have made NIO stock extremely volatile. However, there’s huge growth potential for the Chinese EV maker.

Latest posts by Nathan Marks (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging at a charging station

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the last 12 months, there’s been a nearly 75% decline in the price of NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock. Electric vehicle (EV) stock valuations rose in 2020 and 2021, but that bubble looks to have burst.

Undoubtedly NIO is facing a variety of economic and geopolitical headwinds, but there may be cause for optimism. And last week, investor sentiment improved and the share price soared 23%. What changed and should I buy the stock today?

Meme stock

Huge price swings are par for the course when it comes to investing in NIO and this has been the case ever since its September 2018 IPO.

PeriodPerformance
Last week22.56%
Last month– 27.18%
Last six months– 24.06%
Last 12 months– 72.38%
Since Septemer 2018 IPO17.98%
Performance of Nio stock over varying periods

Why is it so volatile? Firstly, it has often traded like a meme stock, roared on by social media channels. These high-risk speculative plays have little to do with fundamentals and often resemble more of a gamble than an investment. There has been similar behaviour with other EV stocks, but NIO faces other unique challenges.

The stock could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Many Chinese stocks on US exchanges face a similar fate if they don’t provide complete access to audit working papers. As China-US relations appear to be worsening, this is a real possibility. In that eventuality, shareholders rights around NIO wouldn’t be directly affected but the holdings would be harder to sell and the share price could collapse.

There are also domestic and international policies hindering production and growth. The US government has cracked down on chip exports to Chinese companies, putting further pressure on production targets. Meanwhile, Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy has forced some of its factories to close, delaying deliveries.

Has the stock price bottomed?

NIO soared last week, rising 17.5% on Friday alone. This was after a report in The Wall Street Journal suggesting China may loosen that zero-Covid approach. But these are rumours and there’s been no confirmation from the government. However, fewer restrictions should enable higher growth and put the firm back on a path to growth and profitability.

Whether or nor the policy is loosened, it’s important for me to shut out the noise to assess the value of the shares. That’s tricky as the company isn’t profitable, but the crux of the bull case is the enormous growth potential of the EV industry. In fact China has the largest and fastest-growing EV market globally. NIO has benefited from this rising demand, as well as government subsidies and increased investment in EV infrastructure. Through referral programmes and VIP clubhouses it has built a loyal customer base. The opportunity in China alone is huge, but it has started to expand internationally too. Its cars are now for sale in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands.

So would I buy the stock today? The company’s growth potential excites me, despite the speculation and volatility. However, China-US relations may get worse before they get better. Contrarian investing can be rewarding but there’s a reasonable chance that the stock will be delisted. There are too many unpredictable factors separate from the company’s fundamentals, so I’m continuing to stay clear.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Nathan Marks has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

Should I buy Cineworld stock after its stunning resurrection?

| Ben McPoland

The share price of the struggling cinema chain ended last week 132% higher. Should I buy Cineworld stock in case…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

A dividend stock I’d buy in 2023 for passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a dividend stock in the FTSE 350 that he’d add to the income-generating portion of his portfolio…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

After a tough 3 years, is now the time to buy Tesco shares?

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown analyses Tesco shares, which have struggled in recent years, to decide whether the stock could still be a…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

In his own words, these types of businesses “turn on” Warren Buffett 

| Kevin Godbold

With his own pen, Warren Buffett described four criteria he uses for picking businesses in which to invest. Here they…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

An unlikely FTSE share I’d buy for dividend income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies an unlikely dividend share in the FTSE 350 that he’d add to the income-generating portion of his…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Why I’ve just bought £3,500 of BT shares

| James Beard

James Beard has recently invested £3,500 in BT shares. He explains the reasons behind his decision to buy a stake…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Forget Lloyds shares! I’d rather buy these dividend stocks for passive income

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price currently carries market-beating dividend yields. But I'd rather invest in these other dividend shares to boost my…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 250 stocks to buy in November

| Roland Head

For investors with a long-term focus, there are plenty of good, cheap stocks to buy today, says Roland Head. He…

Read more »