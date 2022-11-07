Home » Investing Articles » I was wrong about Ocado shares. But here’s why I’m still not going to buy

I was wrong about Ocado shares. But here’s why I’m still not going to buy

Jon Smith notes the 39% rally in Ocado shares in the past month but explains why a large part of Ocado makes him cautious.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the past few weeks, positive news from Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) has sent the share price flying higher. In fact, Ocado shares are up a whopping 39% in just the past month. I’ve been staying away from the company for a long time and I didn’t envisage this short-term pop. Yet with the share price still down 64% in a year, here’s why I’m still not convinced about a positive future.

The short-term rally

The first piece of good news came in the middle of October when it was announced that US company Kroger had bought out a large competitor. Since 2018, Ocado has had a partnership with Kroger, helping with tech services for logistics and grocery distribution. Clearly, the US firm is going to be expanding significantly with the acquisition. This is likely going to mean that Ocado will benefit indirectly due to higher demand for its services via the partnership.

Following this, further news broke of a new deal agreed between Ocado and Lotte Group in South Korea. This is to provide customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) for the large group that has a supermarket arm. The aim is to have six open by 2028. Not only is this a major breakthrough into Asia, but also a bid breakthrough for the solutions arm of Ocado.

Both pieces of news have provided a shot in the arm for the stock. The business has desperately needed some kind of positive catalyst following lacklustre half-year results. The negative slant from the UK retail division due to rising cost inflation has been a headache for a lot of investors in 2022 so far. I think the UK could easily see high inflation translate into stagflation next year. This could compound Ocado’s problems.

Why I won’t be buying Ocado shares

Despite the good news, I’m not convinced that I should invest my hard-earned money.

One reason for this is that the logistics and solutions part of the group is still small in comparison to the grocery retail division. For example, in the half-year results, the retail part generated revenue of £1.1bn. International solutions posted revenue of £58.5m. UK Solutions & Logistics was better at £395.6m, but still far from the weight of the retail business.

The concern here is that it doesn’t really matter right now what deals get announced, the financial results for at least the next couple of years still hinge on the grocery division. Given the high inflation that I think will persist well into 2023, I see revenue falling. More-price-conscious shoppers could switch to cheaper alternatives. It doesn’t paint a pretty picture.

I do understand the long-term view. In 2028, the CFCs in Korea could be starting to perform very well. Yet I’m happy to wait until then in order to buy shares in a much more stable Ocado business that isn’t so heavily dependent on the retail arm. When looking for a home for my cash for the next few years, I think there are much better alternatives.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce’s share price keep on soaring?

| Royston Wild

Demand for Rolls-Royce shares has recovered strongly in recent weeks. Should I join the herd and buy it for my…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

The Sareum share price is down 40% in a month. What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes note of the sharp move lower in the Sareum share price but scratches his head at the…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is up 7.5% in a month but still looks cheap to me

| Harvey Jones

Even though the FTSE 100 has recovered in recent weeks, I can still see plenty of bargain shares I'd like…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

These 3 stocks could thrive even as interest rates rise

| Nathan Marks

I’m searching for strong, resilient businesses that could protect my portfolio from rising interest rates and inflation. These three fit…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Here’s why I bought these cheap FTSE 100 shares for my portfolio

| Ben McPoland

There's been huge volatility in the market recently. Here's why I took the opportunity to snap up these FTSE 100…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Is this cheap share the full package?

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a cheap share in the UK market that appears to be a prime opportunity for his 2023…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Up 23% in a week, is now the time to buy NIO stock?

| Nathan Marks

Speculation and various headwinds have made NIO stock extremely volatile. However, there’s huge growth potential for the Chinese EV maker.

Read more »

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

Should I buy Cineworld stock after its stunning resurrection?

| Ben McPoland

The share price of the struggling cinema chain ended last week 132% higher. Should I buy Cineworld stock in case…

Read more »