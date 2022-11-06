Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £300 a month in a Stocks & Shares ISA to aim for a million

How I’d invest £300 a month in a Stocks & Shares ISA to aim for a million

Who wants to be a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire? I do! Here’s how I’d plan to reach this goal starting with a modest sum.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I use a Stocks and Shares ISA as my preferred way to invest for the future. Although it’s usually possible to buy many financial instruments within this tax wrapper, I tend to focus on owning its namesakes, stocks and shares.

With thousands of shares available, which ones work best for my goal? That’s what I’d like to answer today.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire?

A £1m Stocks and Shares ISA might seem like an unreachable goal. And if I wanted to get there by next year, it certainly would be.

But the key to successful investing is to focus on the long term, in my opinion. Having a sufficiently long time horizon would allow my shares to grow.

The average stock market return is around 8%-10% per year. That’s across many decades of history. Bear in mind that past returns can’t guarantee what it will be in the future, but I use it as an estimate.

When I crunch the numbers, I calculate that if I invest £300 a month, I should reach my £1m goal within 35 years. It might sound like a very long time, but there are several strategies I could use to shorten it.

Speeding up the process

First, I could increase my monthly investment. Doubling it to £600 a month could enable me to reach my goal seven years earlier.

Alternatively, I could try to earn more than the average stock market return. Looking at the FTSE 350 index, I note that 14 shares achieved at least a 20% annual return over the past decade.

If I can match that, I’d expect to reach £1m within 22 years. That’s 13 years earlier than the original estimate.

Finding the best shares

When looking at the top performing shares over the past decade, there are several features that many have in common.

First, I note that many exhibit a high return on capital employed. This measure looks at how efficiently a company uses its money, or capital. I’d look for figures over 15% to find high-quality companies.

Next, the best performing shares aren’t typically the largest companies. A decade ago, many would have been small or medium-sized businesses.

That makes sense, as smaller companies can often grow faster. A popular investor, Jim Slater once coined the phrase, “elephants don’t gallop” to highlight this phenomenon.

However, smaller companies can be more volatile and could have wider swings in share price. But as I have a long time horizon, I should be able to withstand this volatility.

Top stocks

So which shares meet these criteria? With this year’s stock market weakness depressing share prices, there are currently several potential candidates.

For a new long-term Stocks and Shares ISA right now, I’d buy Softcat, Plus500, Games Workshop, Big Yellow Group, and IG Group.

On average, these five shares offer a return on capital employed of 50%. They also all produce a double-digit profit margin. That all sounds mighty appealing to me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop and Softcat. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting Bitcoin! There’s a big opportunity in the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

Many share prices are disagreeing with positive news flowing from businesses. And that can lead to an attractive valuation on…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 focus: is it the right time to buy GSK shares?

| Roland Head

GSK shares haven't recovered from August's sell-off. Roland Head asks if he should accept the risk in order to buy…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £2,000 in this FTSE 100 market right now

| Kevin Godbold

An investment in select FTSE 100 shares now could benefit from a double-booster effect, driving long-term performance in the years…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’ve bought ahead of a forecast recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid some pretty negative economic forecasts, I've bought these two UK stocks, providing my portfolio with extra defensive cover.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

2 unmissable dirt-cheap shares with healthy yields!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two cheap shares for his portfolio. Both stocks are suffering, but maybe…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

As I’m approaching 50 with limited savings, how might Warren Buffett be able to help me?

| James Beard

Our writer is worried that he does not have sufficient savings for a comfortable retirement. Can the advice of Warren…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 high-potential stocks to buy for the electric car revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two stocks to buy in the electric vehicle space as world leaders meet for COP27 and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

2 undervalued FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying for the recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two FTSE 100 stocks trading at discounts following periods of pandemic-induced underperformance.

Read more »