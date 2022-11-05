Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 40? I’d follow Warren Buffett’s tips and buy cheap shares to aim for a million

No savings at 40? I’d follow Warren Buffett’s tips and buy cheap shares to aim for a million

Following in Warren Buffett’s footsteps and capitalising on carefully-selected cheap UK shares could unlock a seven-figure fortune in the long run.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors alive today. So it seems prudent in my mind to follow in his footsteps. And plenty of evidence has demonstrated that, in the long term, his investing style can lead to spectacular returns. In fact, even an investor starting from scratch at age 40, could still gain millionaire status.

That’s especially true today, with so many brilliant UK shares trading at dirt-cheap valuations, courtesy of the ongoing stock market correction. So how can investors tap into this opportunity to try and propel their wealth to new heights in the long run? Let’s explore.

How Buffett finds bargains

The most obvious place to start when searching for undervalued stocks is to look for the ones which have fallen the most. And with uncertainty plaguing the stock market in recent months, there’s no shortage of choice.

However, simply investing in all the beaten-down businesses investors can find is a recipe for disaster. There’s always a reason behind a plummeting stock price. And if that reason is the underlying company has become financially compromised, then buying its shares is the equivalent of setting money on fire.

So how can an investor separate the bargains from the duds?

There are a bunch of ratios an analyst can use to determine the financial health of a business. But Buffett goes one step beyond, explicitly looking for competitive advantages. These are unique traits that give a business the upper hand against its rivals and come in many different forms:

  • A technological edge protected by patents
  • A powerful brand that commands pricing power
  • A sticky product that creates switching costs for customers

This is far from a complete list. But focusing exclusively on high-quality shares with many advantages trading at cheap valuations is exactly how Buffett made his fortune.

Targeting a million with cheap shares

The stock market has experienced numerous downturns throughout history. But it’s still yielded an average historical return of around 11% when looking at the FTSE 250. And for investors who can successfully identify top-notch cheap stocks like Warren Buffett, this return can be boosted even higher.

Even if an investor manages to increase their average annual return to 12%, a £750 monthly investment at this rate would transform into a million within 23 years – just in time for retirement.

But as exciting as that sounds, there are, of course, no guarantees. And hitting this level of return consistently can be challenging. Poorly executed investment decisions could lead to a portfolio that underperforms the FTSE 250 and might even destroy wealth rather than create it. After all, we’ve seen in 2022 a glimpse of how volatile the stock market can be.

Crash and corrections will undoubtedly happen again in the future, so reaching millionaire status could take longer than 23 years.

But as Buffett has demonstrated, enduring these unpleasant temporary storms can unlock substantial wealth for patient investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is the Meta share price too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

Shares of Meta Platforms have been in freefall this year. Our author looks at the business to see if the…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks to buy right now

| Ben McPoland

As inflation rises, I've been looking for stocks to buy that can preserve and grow my wealth. Here's two I'm…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce dividend forecast is a buying signal for me

| Roland Head

Recent developments have put Rolls-Royce on track to restart dividend payments and make the shares a potential buy, says Roland…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares soar with interest rates still rising?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores what's next for Lloyds shares after a particularly volatile year and amid some fairly worrying economic…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in November

| Charlie Keough

Despite market volatility, this Fool is on the lookout for FTSE 100 stocks he can buy this month and potentially…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

These 3 shares are the FTSE 100’s worst over 1 year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares have collapsed by up to 63% over the past year. However, I see deep value…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Sainsbury’s shares look too cheap to me. Here’s why!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Sainsbury’s shares have fallen over one, five, 10, and 20 years. But I see deep value in this supermarket stock,…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to aim for a million

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett has beaten the stock market over the long term, which is a feat that surprisingly few fund managers…

Read more »