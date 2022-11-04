Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares today?

Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares today?

Right now, many investors are wondering whether it’s a good time to buy Marks and Spencer shares. Edward Sheldon is one of them, so will he snap them up?

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Marks and Spencer’s (LSE: MKS) share price has fallen a long way in 2022. At the start of the year, it was near 230p. Today however, it’s 110p. Is this a good opportunity to buy M&S shares for my portfolio? Or are they a value trap? Let’s take a look.

Is now the time to buy the shares?

M&S shares do look quite cheap right now. For the year ending 2 April 2023, City analysts expect the retailer to generate earnings per share (EPS) of 15.5p. This means that at the current share price of 110p, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just seven.

That’s a low valuation. To put that number in perspective, Tesco and Sainsbury’s currently have forward-looking P/E ratios of 10.5 and 9.8 respectively, So, on a relative basis, there could be some value on offer here.

Cheap for a reason?

Having said that, it could be argued that Marks and Spencer shares are cheap for a reason. Right now, the company is facing a number of challenges.

For a start, shoppers are taking aggressive steps to cut costs. So, on its food front as a higher-priced supermarket, the company is going to have its work cut out to retain its market share. It’s worth noting here that for the 12 weeks to 4 September, Aldi’s sales rose by 18.7%, taking its UK market share to 9.3%, while Lidl’s sales rose by 20.9%, taking its market share to 7.1%.

Then, there’s inflation. At the moment, M&S is being hurt here in a number of ways. It’s facing cost price inflation, as products are costing far more to purchase. It’s also facing wage inflation, as the company has had to increase staff wages.

Additionally, there’s energy price inflation. In a recent update, the company said that energy costs were £40m higher than planned. It’s worth noting that City analysts are currently revising their EPS forecasts for Marks and Spencer down, due to these costs.

A third issue is debt on the balance sheet. At 2 April, the company had net debt of £2.7bn on its books. That’s quite high given that its operating profit before adjusting items last year was only £709m.

Turnaround plan

Now it’s worth pointing out that M&S is making an effort to streamline the business and improve efficiency. In a presentation posted last month, it said that in the years ahead, it plans to:

  • Focus on growth categories and channels
  • Simplify the organisation
  • Rotate to higher quality new space
  • Deliver £400m in cost savings
  • Achieve 10m app users

This all sounds very sensible. However, there’s no guarantee it will be able to execute on this plan.

MKS shares: my move now

Putting this all together, I don’t feel the need to rush out and buy Marks and Spencer shares for my portfolio today. The stock is cheap. However, that reflects the challenges the company is experiencing at the moment and these challenges could persist for a while. I’m concerned the stock could be a value trap.

All things considered, I think there are better stocks I can buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J) and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What makes a great investment?

| Stephen Wright

How can I tell whether or not a stock is a good investment? Our author looks at the conditions Warren…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 share at its year low

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown analyses a FTSE 100 share that recently hit its one-year low and outlines why he would add it…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Buying 1,000 of these dividend shares today would earn me £40+ in weekly passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns these dividend shares in his portfolio. Should he now buy some more to give his passive income…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d build wealth by investing £230 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Putting a few hundred pounds a month into his Stocks and Shares ISA could help make our writer richer. Here's…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

With the ITM Power share price in pennies, is it time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has seen the ITM Power share price fall over 80% in a year -- but still isn't buying.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 of the safest stocks to buy in November

| Stephen Wright

Looking for safe stocks to buy? No investment is ever 100% safe, but our author's personal buy list includes firms…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 popular penny shares to buy in November?

| Alan Oscroft

Is investing in penny shares a good thing to do in November? As we head towards a recession, there are…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Airbnb stock is under $100. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Airbnb's stock has tanked in 2022 and is currently trading at $92. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a…

Read more »