Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,500 in Lloyds Bank shares 12 months ago, I’d have this much now

If I’d invested £1,500 in Lloyds Bank shares 12 months ago, I’d have this much now

Against a backdrop of rising interest rates, James Beard considers how much £1,500 invested in Lloyds Bank shares a year ago, would now be worth.

Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares are among the most popular with smaller investors. Ignoring stamp duty and broker’s fees, £1,500 invested in the shares of the UK’s largest lender at the start of November 2021 would now be worth £1,235. This represents a fall of nearly 18%. By comparison, the FTSE 100 is down by 1% over the same period.

Although this is a disappointing performance, Lloyds has paid two dividends during the past year. These would have generated £64 of income, giving a yield of 4.3%.

Rising interest rates

Lloyds should benefit from an economy where interest rates are rising. Over the past 12 months, the Bank of England has increased interest rates seven times. At 2.25%, the base rate is now at its highest level since November 2008. Most economists are forecasting further increases.

Banks make their money by paying a lower rate of interest on customer deposits than they charge on loans to borrowers. This is called the net interest margin.

A look at the third-quarter results for Lloyds shows how upwards pressure on interest rates is starting to have a positive impact. Profit before impairment was £2.4bn, compared to £2bn for the same quarter in 2021. The net interest margin increased from 2.55% to 2.98%, and is forecast to rise further.

Loan defaults

But, it is wrong to assume that Lloyds will always benefit from rising interest rates. To understand why, it is necessary to consider borrowers who default on their loans. In an economy with rising interest rates, the repayments on variable rate loans will increase. Also, company earnings and household incomes will generally be lower. This increases the risk of non-payment.

Every quarter, Lloyds reviews its loan book and makes an assessment as to the recoverability of the amounts lent. A provision is then made in the company’s accounts for any bad or doubtful loans. An increase in this provision (a charge) will reduce Lloyds’ profit. Any reduction in the provision (a credit) will increase earnings.

Let us take a look at how the impairment provision has moved during each of the last four quarters.

Q4 2021:credit £532m
Q1 2022:charge £177m
Q2 2022:charge £200m
Q3 2022:charge £668m

This highlights a potential problem — the provision is now on the increase. Investors have been nervous that Lloyds, which is particularly exposed to the domestic economy, will suffer as a result of an expected recession. The bank owns Halifax, the UK’s largest mortgage lender. The number of customers defaulting on their mortgages will inevitably rise as interest rates go up.

What should I do?

I already own shares in Lloyds Banking Group and currently have a paper loss.

But, I am not going to sell. I am confident that over the coming months, the bank will weather the anticipated economic downturn, and the share price will reach pre-pandemic levels once more. There is also the attractive prospect of picking up a few dividends along the way.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What makes a great investment?

| Stephen Wright

How can I tell whether or not a stock is a good investment? Our author looks at the conditions Warren…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 share at its year low

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown analyses a FTSE 100 share that recently hit its one-year low and outlines why he would add it…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Buying 1,000 of these dividend shares today would earn me £40+ in weekly passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns these dividend shares in his portfolio. Should he now buy some more to give his passive income…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d build wealth by investing £230 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Putting a few hundred pounds a month into his Stocks and Shares ISA could help make our writer richer. Here's…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

With the ITM Power share price in pennies, is it time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has seen the ITM Power share price fall over 80% in a year -- but still isn't buying.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 of the safest stocks to buy in November

| Stephen Wright

Looking for safe stocks to buy? No investment is ever 100% safe, but our author's personal buy list includes firms…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 popular penny shares to buy in November?

| Alan Oscroft

Is investing in penny shares a good thing to do in November? As we head towards a recession, there are…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Airbnb stock is under $100. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Airbnb's stock has tanked in 2022 and is currently trading at $92. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a…

Read more »