Home » Investing Articles » Forget a Cash ISA! Here’s how I’d target £650 a month for lifetime passive income

Forget a Cash ISA! Here’s how I’d target £650 a month for lifetime passive income

Jon Smith explains why upside potential from dividend stocks makes them far more appealing to him than a Cash ISA for passive income.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England

Image source: Getty Images

With interest rates increasing, the income I could make from a Cash ISA has jumped this year. At the moment, I could get almost 4% from some providers if I locked up my cash for a year. Even though some might pick this option, I’m still putting my spare cash into dividend stocks to enhance my passive income potential. Here’s how and why I’m doing this.

Why I’m picking dividend shares

On the face of it, I might seem a little strange to pick stocks over a Cash ISA. After all, my risk on my capital with the ISA is almost zero. The income is also virtually guaranteed. In comparison, when I buy a stock, my capital is at risk as the share price fluctuates. My dividend is also paid out of company earnings, so it depends on how the business performs.

This is true, but it ignores the potential upside. Sure, the above can be seen as a risk. Yet what about the other side of the coin? The Cash ISA ties up my funds with no chance of improvement. If I’m smart and pick a company that is performing well, I could easily eclipse the return over the course of the next year.

For example, I could have invested in Aviva a year ago. The dividend yield at that point was 5.25%. In this period, the share price has also risen by 11%. This isn’t just one isolated example either. There are plenty of income stocks with yields greater than a Cash ISA that also have enjoyed a rising share price in the past year.

How I can build lifetime passive income

One aim of mine is to be able to enjoy a minimum passive income of £650 a month for the rest of my life. I’ve figured that this amount of money would cover all my expenses of a holiday abroad each month.

Before I start booking flights, I need to invest and reinvest my dividends over a period of time. I’ve figured that if I buy stocks (such as Aviva), I could average a dividend yield of 5.5%. I’m also going to assume that my pot will grow at a rate 4% a year just from capital appreciation (which isn’t guaranteed). This is arguably a conservative estimate, but I’d rather not overestimate.

By putting in £250 a month, I’d be able to reach my goal after 18 years. From that point onwards, even if I assume the portfolio doesn’t gain any further value, I’d still be able to enjoy £650 a month from the dividends paid for the rest of my life.

Clearly, planning that far into the future does come with assumptions. I’d have to sell a stock if the dividend was cut years down the line and replace it with another. Yet this isn’t a deal-breaker for me when I look at the bigger picture.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in SSE shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Roland Head

As energy prices have soared, have SSE shares provided a windfall for investors? Roland Head takes a look at the…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

The ITV share price is climbing again. Here’s why I’d buy

| Alan Oscroft

The ITV share price has had a disappointing 12 months, but it has started gaining again. And the stock offers…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Aston Martin’s share price sinks 15% following Q3 update! Time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

Aston Martin's share price has crashed again on news of delivery issues and growing losses. But should long-term investors consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid shares for 2023 and beyond?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

National Grid shares currently offer a dividend yield of over 5%. Edward Sheldon looks at whether they're worth him buying…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

With the Marks and Spencer share price near 110p, should I buy the stock?

| Kevin Godbold

The Marks and Spencer share price is still near its lows but the directors have growth firmly on the agenda.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Are Rio Tinto shares worth snapping up with a 12.5% dividend yield?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the very high dividend yield currently on offer when buying Rio Tinto shares and…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

If I’d bought Tesco shares a year ago I’d be in the red. Why buy now?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sees Tesco's falling share price as an opportunity to add it to his shopping list. What's the attraction?

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why is the Cineworld share price soaring?

| Alan Oscroft

After the Cineworld share price has trebled, is the troubled cinema chain back from the dead? And are the shares…

Read more »