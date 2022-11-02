Home » Investing Articles » 2 shares I’d add to my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

2 shares I’d add to my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

Gabriel McKeown outlines two names he’d add to his Stocks and Shares ISA next year as part of a long-term investment strategy.

Gabriel McKeown
Latest posts by Gabriel McKeown (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a great vehicle for both medium-term and long-term investing. It allows all investments within the account to grow free from capital gains and income tax. Unsurprisingly I’ve found the use of this type of ISA appealing and consequently have looked for new shares to include. I tend to focus primarily on long-term investing, looking for good-value companies with solid fundamentals.

Due to the longer duration of ISA-focused investments, I like to look for companies that pay a good dividend yield. I want companies that have paid an above-average dividend consistently for several years, along with growing it annually. The aim of this approach is that the beauty of compounding can occur within the ISA, allowing me to build up a significant return over the years.

Inchcape

The first share on my list is Inchcape (LSE: INCH), a distributor of vehicles in the UK, Europe, and Asia. After a strong 2021 with price growth of over 41%, the company struggled in 2022, falling 16.8%. Despite this, the underlying fundamentals are very appealing, with strong cash generation. The company also has low levels of debt, and significant forecast earnings growth.

The main reason for my interest in the company is the yield of 3%. It is also forecast to hit 3.7% next year. The dividend has been paid consistently for 12 years and is covered by earnings per share (EPS) 2.5 times. This is a good sign and indicates the dividend is relatively safe.

It is, of course, essential to note that profit margins are fairly low, which could cause issues if turnover growth begins to slow. Additionally, the dividend was reduced considerably in 2020 and has only grown over the last year, so this will be important to watch in case it is reduced again.

Nonetheless, the company still represents a good long-term investment opportunity. I would therefore consider adding this share to my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023.

Glencore

The second share on my list is Glencore (LSE: GLEN), one of the world’s largest commodity traders and producers. The company has had an extremely rapid share price rise over the last two years, gaining 60.9% in 2021 and 40% in 2022. Furthermore, underlying fundamentals are impressive, with solid cash flow, reasonable profit margins, and significant growth forecasts. Turnover is expected to increase by over 30% next year, and earnings per share (EPS) is forecast to grow by a massive 187%.

I find the yield of 4.4% very appealing, more so as it is expected to hit 9.6% next year. This forecast growth is impressive, especially given that the dividend has been paid consistently for the last 11 years. It is also forecast that dividend cover will reach 2.7, indicating that EPS can sustain this new dividend level.

It is important to note that earning margins are pretty low, even after doubling from the three-year average level. Also, debt levels were very high over the last three years and are still significant at almost 47% of market capitalisation.

However, I believe that the company’s forecast dividend growth represents a good opportunity for my Stocks and Shares ISA. Therefore I would be keen to add the company to my portfolio in 2023.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Gabriel McKeown has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in SSE shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Roland Head

As energy prices have soared, have SSE shares provided a windfall for investors? Roland Head takes a look at the…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

The ITV share price is climbing again. Here’s why I’d buy

| Alan Oscroft

The ITV share price has had a disappointing 12 months, but it has started gaining again. And the stock offers…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Aston Martin’s share price sinks 15% following Q3 update! Time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

Aston Martin's share price has crashed again on news of delivery issues and growing losses. But should long-term investors consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid shares for 2023 and beyond?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

National Grid shares currently offer a dividend yield of over 5%. Edward Sheldon looks at whether they're worth him buying…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

With the Marks and Spencer share price near 110p, should I buy the stock?

| Kevin Godbold

The Marks and Spencer share price is still near its lows but the directors have growth firmly on the agenda.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Are Rio Tinto shares worth snapping up with a 12.5% dividend yield?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the very high dividend yield currently on offer when buying Rio Tinto shares and…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

If I’d bought Tesco shares a year ago I’d be in the red. Why buy now?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sees Tesco's falling share price as an opportunity to add it to his shopping list. What's the attraction?

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why is the Cineworld share price soaring?

| Alan Oscroft

After the Cineworld share price has trebled, is the troubled cinema chain back from the dead? And are the shares…

Read more »