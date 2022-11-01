Home » Investing Articles » If I invest £1,000 in Tesco shares today, how much could I have in 5 years?

If I invest £1,000 in Tesco shares today, how much could I have in 5 years?

Will Tesco shares deliver attractive returns over the next few years? Roland Head crunches the numbers and gives his verdict.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.

Image source: Getty Images

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares have suffered in this year’s market sell off.

The UK’s largest supermarket now offers a 5% dividend yield and trades on a modest 10 times earnings. I think we could see the shares bounce back at some point, perhaps when inflation starts to ease.

If I bought Tesco stock today, how much could I realistically expect to earn over the next five years? I’ve been crunching the numbers to find out. Here’s what I think.

Growth potential?

Tesco currently has a 27% share of the UK grocery market. That means it collects £1 out of every £4 spent on groceries in the UK. Second-place Sainsbury’s is a long way behind, with a market share of 14.7%.

I expect Tesco to remain the UK’s largest supermarket. But I don’t think it will be able to gain much more market share. Despite this, I do expect Tesco to be able to increase its profits over time.

Profit growth could come from some of the group’s other businesses, such as wholesale, mobile, and banking. Profit margins on groceries could also rise if the economic outlook improves and shoppers switch back from cheaper own brands to premium products.

A buying opportunity?

The total investment return from a dividend stock has two elements — dividend income and share price gains (or losses).

Tesco’s dividend last year was 10.9p. I suspect growth will be limited over the next few years as the company tries to maintain dividend growth without paying out more than it can afford.

I’ve assumed average dividend growth of 2.5% each year for the next five years. That would mean I’d receive dividends totalling 57.8p per share over this period. That’s equivalent to a 27% return on today’s share price of 214p.

Of course, I’d also hope to see some share price gains over this period too. One common technique used by analysts to forecast share price growth is to assume that the dividend will increase by the same percentage as the dividend each year.

In my model, this would see Tesco’s share price rising by an average of 2.5% per year — an increase of 13% over five years.

Adding my dividend and share price estimates together gives me a forecast total return of 40% over five years. That’s equivalent to a 7% annualised total return, broadly in line with the long-term average from the UK market.

Tesco shares: a buy today?

Of course, all the numbers I’ve discussed above are only a guess. It’s impossible to predict share price movements and I can’t be sure how Tesco’s dividend will change. Even so, I find this kind of model useful when I’m looking for undervalued shares.

In this case, my feeling is that Tesco looks reasonably valued. In my view, the stock might be slightly cheap, but certainly isn’t a screaming bargain.

I think Tesco’s 5% dividend yield should be pretty reliable over the next few years. But I suspect growth will be limited. For a mix of income and growth, I think there are probably better choices elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J) and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Will the stock market recover in November?

| Stephen Wright

Share prices are well down since the start of the year. But could interest rate decisions and inflation data start…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I buy abrdn shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

abrdn shares currently offer a dividend yield of over 9%. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy them for his investment…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Are renewable energy stocks a no-brainer buy?

| Nathan Marks

Despite a decade of volatility, our writer is optimistic about the long-term future of renewable energy stocks. Should he invest…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 73%, can the Ceres Power share price bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

Is the current Ceres Power share price a possible bargain for our writer's portfolio? He's not yet convinced it is…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

3 undervalued FTSE 100 shares I’d consider buying in November

| Tom Hennessy

There’s nothing quite like stumbling upon a bona-fide bargain, and fortunately for many FTSE 100 shares are currently in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Elon Musk says Tesla can be bigger than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Should I invest?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Elon Musk believes Tesla's market-cap will increase significantly from here. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should invest in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the Premier African Minerals share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the surge in the Premier African Minerals share price and the progress at the exciting lithium…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Taylor Wimpey shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taylor Wimpey shares pay a big dividend. But overall, they haven't been a good investment over the last 12 months…

Read more »