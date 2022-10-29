Home » Investing Articles » Could Lloyds shares really plummet as the economic crisis worsens?

Could Lloyds shares really plummet as the economic crisis worsens?

Dr James Fox explores what’s next for Lloyds shares after the company announced falling profits but a higher NIM forecast.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares, like other banking stocks, are cyclical. When times are good, banks tend to do well, reflecting the health of the economy. But when there is an economic downturn, they can suffer as customers struggle to repay debt and loans turn bad.

So with an economic downturn/recession forecast in the UK and elsewhere in the world, could the Lloyds share price tank?

Bad debt and other headwinds

On Thursday, Lloyds said profits for the quarter had fallen on bad loan charges. Pre-tax profit fell 26% to £1.5bn. Net income rose 12% to £13bn on the back of surging interest rates with impairment charges soaring to £668m from a release of £119m a year ago.

Chief executive Charlie Nunn highlighted that the current environment was “challenging for many people.” However, Lloyds also said there had been only “very modest” evidence of customers struggling with repayments to date, with CFO William Chalmers noting that customers were “resilient and [were] adapting well to the cost-of-living increases that we have seen.”

Banks, including Lloyds, are also reeling from the impact of Liz Truss’s catastrophic financial policies which sent markets into turmoil. Following September’s mini-budget, and reactionary interest rate hike, many banks removed products from the market.

One big plus

Banks, including Lloyds, have already put money aside for inflation and recession-related defaults. But the big plus is net interest margins (NIMs) — the difference between savings and lending rates. These have been rising considerably as the Bank of England raised the base rate.

The bank now expects net interest margin to be above 2.9%, up from 2.8%. Chalmers said the bank will be passing about half of rising rates through to savings customers, in line with its competitors. It’s also worth noting that Lloyds is even earning more interest on the money it leaves with the central bank.

Will Lloyds shares tank?

The recession in the UK isn’t anticipated to be too deep, and that’s a positive for banks. Instead, I see bank profits remaining sizeable on the back of higher NIMs. Lloyds’ bad debt provision is considerable, but you’d expect banks to be preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best.

I actually see the Lloyds share price rising back towards 50p as NIMs push revenue higher. There’s also evidence that the macroeconomic environment is improving, especially now Truss is out of office. Natural gas prices, which is one of the core factors behind global inflation, are falling quickly. In fact, UK prices are down 72% since the summer peak. And this should make a huge difference to the state of the British economy.

I already own Lloyds shares but, at 43p, I’d buy more. There are headwinds right now, but the economic forecast is looking a lot better now than it did a month ago. The higher NIM forecast is also extremely positive. There’s also the matter of an attractive 4.7% dividend yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I bought for big dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 250 shares have crashed in 2022. But I see recovery potential in one and deep value in…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Is it a good time to buy penny stock Woodbois?

| James J. McCombie

The price of penny stock Woodbois is down 36% this year and just hit a new 52-week low. Can it…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d have if I’d invested £1,000 in ASOS shares at the start of 2022

| Paul Summers

ASOS shares have had a horrible 2022. So will our writer be selling his position, or does he see value…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Interest rates are going higher but I’m still buying shares for passive income

| Paul Summers

Galloping interest rates make cash saving accounts more attractive, right? Our writer completely disagrees.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

An investing lesson from the falling Rolls-Royce share price

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has tumbled 40% in a year. What has shareholder Christopher Ruane learnt -- and how will…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to buy as oil and gas prices cool!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores which FTSE 100 shares may benefit the most from cooling energy prices after a summer of…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 30, this Warren Buffett technique is worth a million!

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

I can still be an ISA millionaire if I stick to Warren Buffett’s investment approach and remain disciplined throughout the…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

How I’d build a £5,000 monthly passive income by investing in shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ongoing stock market correction could unlock a massive passive income opportunity in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »