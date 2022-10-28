Home » Investing Articles » Is now the time to add this FTSE 250 share to my portfolio?

Is now the time to add this FTSE 250 share to my portfolio?

Gabriel McKeown identifies one FTSE 250 share that has struggled this year and reveals whether he’d now add it to his portfolio.

Gabriel McKeown
Latest posts by Gabriel McKeown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 250 is a great place to start when looking for an investment opportunity. These companies have lower market capitalisations than the much bigger firms in the FTSE 100, with an average value of £1.2bn. This level is considerably lower than the near £20bn average of the FTSE 100. Yet the fact that these companies are smaller can often make it easier to find excellent opportunities.

The FTSE 250 can be neglected by institutional investors. That means high-quality companies can, at times, trade at levels that don’t reflect their underlying fundamentals. This is especially apparent within the growth sector. Rapidly growing companies may drop considerably almost overnight when they fall out of favour with these more prominent investors.

One such potential opportunity is Softcat (LSE: SCT), a UK-based technology infrastructure and service provider. The stock has struggled in 2022, down 34.2% and down over 46% from its peak in 2021. This fall is a prime example of how a company can go from achieving stellar share price growth year on year to falling rapidly. And it;s done this even when the fundamentals have remained mostly the same.

Underlying fundamentals

When looking at the underlying fundamentals of Softcat, I’m pleasantly surprised. It has very high levels of cash generation, sensible profit margins, and extremely high efficiency at generating income from invested capital. In addition, the company has low levels of debt and impressive earnings forecasts.

Turnover is forecast to increase by 20% next year, almost double the average growth over the last three years. Furthermore, bottom-line earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase by 10.5%, a very encouraging sign. Both turnover and profit have increased consistently over the last seven years following the company listing on the market in 2015.

Dividend-earning potential

Another appealing element of Softcat is that the company is currently paying a dividend of 1.8%, which is forecast to reach 3.6% next year. This dividend has been paid consistently for the last six years and has grown for the previous five. This is quite unusual for a growth company. Any additional income is often used to fund expansion rather than pay dividends.

Future headwinds

Despite these appealing underlying fundamentals, it’s important to note that the company currently has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of a high 24.6. This is forecast to fall to just over 22 next year. However, even after this decline, it will be around double the index forecast average of 10.2.

Furthermore, this elevated level is after the considerable share price falls that have taken place over the last year. This high P/E level could indicate that the company is overvalued, so subsequent falls could be justified. These may simply bring the share price closer to a more realistic level.

Nonetheless, I believe Softcat presents a promising opportunity to add a high-quality growth company at a significant discount. I’d like to add it to my portfolio once I get the necessary funds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Gabriel McKeown has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Softcat. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Boohoo shares 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

My purchase of Boohoo shares back in 2020 has been one of my worst investments ever. Should I come up…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £3 a day in FTSE shares to build passive income of £5,000 a year

| Harvey Jones

Investing just a few pounds in dividend shares each day will build up over time and could generate a passive…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

After Shell’s record results, do I buy BP shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After Shell reported a sparkling set of quarterly numbers, Shell stock and BP shares both surged today. Should I buy…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 dividend shares offer today’s biggest yields

| Alan Oscroft

The UK's economic outlook might be worsening, but you'd never know it just from looking at some of our top…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a dead duck? Maybe not!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After taking a big beating in 2020, Rolls-Royce shares have lost more than three-quarters of their value since August 2018.…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares right now?

| James J. McCombie

Shell shares have risen 5% in price on the back of a positive trading update and potential dividend increase. should…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Here’s a cheap FTSE 250 growth stock I might buy for 2023

| Alan Oscroft

I don't buy a growth stock very often. But after a few ups and downs, I think this one might…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

As Meta shares continue to plummet, should I buy Facebook?

| Stephen Wright

Should our author buy Meta shares as the price comes down? Or is the struggling business too much of a…

Read more »