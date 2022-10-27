Home » Investing Articles » Investing in these 6 stocks could make me £1,000 in monthly passive income

Investing in these 6 stocks could make me £1,000 in monthly passive income

Jon Smith outlines the dividend stocks he has on his mind that he thinks have the potential to generate him solid passive income.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

When I’m focusing on the dividend part of my portfolio, I have two key points in mind. Primarily, I want to pick the best income stocks possible that can offer me a generous but sustainable payment now and in the future. Yet the other point I try to model is how much passive income I could generate overall, to hopefully hit my goals. From my calculations, I think I could end up making £1,000 a month from the below six stocks.

The best dividend shares for me

Let’s run through the specific stocks to begin with. Half a dozen companies give me a nice sweet spot between feeling the benefit from one doing well, but also not being completely punched in the face if one decides to cut a dividend. It’s diversified, but without me having to go through the hassle of picking a hundred stocks to invest in.

I’m keen to pick up stocks from sectors including alcohol and tobacco. I have a positive outlook on both areas. These goods have low price elasticity of demand. What this means is that if the price increases slightly, demand doesn’t really change. During a period of high inflation, this is good. This isn’t just theory either. I know myself that if a pint increases from £4.50 to £4.95, I’ll still order a pint! Yet that’s a 10% increase to factor in.

To this end, I’d buy Diageo (2.11%), Coca Cola HBC (3.22%), British American Tobacco (6.44%) and Imperial Brands (6.71%). Those are the current dividend yields in brackets.

I’d pick my final two stocks from major banks. I think this area is one of the hottest for 2023. Interest rates are going to continue to rise in the UK and US next year. This will help banks to increase revenue made from the net interest margin. This margin grows as the interest rate increases. It allows the firms to charge more on loans while only marginally increasing the amount paid on deposits.

The two stocks that I think I’ll buy are HSBC (5.04%) and Lloyds Banking Group (5.01%).

Passive income potential

The average dividend yield from the six stocks on my watchlist is 4.75%. I’m going to assume that this stays the same going forward and that I can reinvest my dividend income back at the same yield. This might not be the case in practice, and each of the stocks has its own specific risks. But it’s an assumption I have to make. I need to be aware that I might need to sell a stock if it stops paying a dividend.

I’m also going to assume that I can invest £500 a month. Using my yield and my funds, I can grow my portfolio over time to reach my goal. By my calculations, if I do this for the next 23 years, I’ll be able to enjoy £1,000 a month in passive income from then on.

OK, that sounds like a long time to wait! But this doesn’t have to be the only pot of funds I’m building up. I can also allocate some money to top growth stocks, that could yield me sizeable capital gains in the space of only a few years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco, Diageo, HSBC Holdings, Imperial Brands, and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 unlikely income shares I’m watching in 2023

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies two unlikely income shares within the FTSE 350 and outlines why he might add them to his…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 shares are down almost 30%! How I’d capitalise on this rare opportunity

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The double-digit drop in the FTSE 250 might be a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity if investors are smart in managing risk.

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

3 stocks for passive income I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

For passive income, I'd buy these three dividend-paying stocks while they still have cheap valuations before the next bull run.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d buy FTSE 100 stocks at today’s dirt-cheap prices

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 stocks are great value right now and offer incredible dividends. If I was 40, I would buy a…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 shares to buy for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

There are many fallen FTSE 100 shares around these days, and some of them are surely worth buying. These three…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

7.4% dividend yield! A FTSE 250 stock I’d buy for lifelong passive income

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 value stock could be a great way to generate long-term passive income. Here's why I'd buy it…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Scottish Mortgage shares 10 years ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

The last year has been a disaster for Scottish Mortgage shares, eroding a big chunk of the gains from the…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 top dividend-payers of the FTSE 100

| Mark Tovey

These are the two companies in the FTSE 100 offering the biggest dividend yields. But can they keep returning capital…

Read more »