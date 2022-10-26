Just released: the 3 best income-focused stocks to buy in October 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:
Diageo (LSE:DGE)
- While Diageo was formed in 1997, the history of many of its famous brands stretches back much further. Its six top brands were all founded between 1759 and 1974 – potentially demonstrating resilience.
- Diageo has produced top-line growth in all regions in the beginning of fiscal 23 – and it’s targeting operating profit growth of 6-9% between 2023-25.
- Its performance reflects its outstanding portfolio, continued investment in brand building, and its agile supply chain.
- It has a stable track record in raising its dividends for shareholders with a five-year CAGR of 3.9%. It currently offers a trailing yield of 2.1%.