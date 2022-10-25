Home » Investing Articles » Does the HSBC share price make it the UK’s best bank stock now?

Does the HSBC share price make it the UK’s best bank stock now?

In contrast to the rest of the sector, the HSBC share price has risen in the past 12 months. But it does have a different global focus.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

While most bank stocks have fallen in 2022, HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA) has risen. Lloyds Banking Group is down 15% in 12 months, and Barclays has fallen 27%. But the HSBC share price is up 9%. And its dividends look strong and progressive too.

The five-year picture is quite different though. Over that timescale, HSBC shares are down 37%, just ahead of Lloyds with a 40% loss. Barclays has fallen 21%.

It does suggest that different events are likely to treat individual bank shares differently. That’s not surprising, given the varied focus of these three. With its concentration on China and the Far East, HSBC is better insulated from the UK’s domestic problems, and from Europe-wide supply difficulties.

Q3 results

HSBC does still have some worldwide exposure as its third-quarter update shows. The results include a $2.4bn impairment related to its operations in France. And that contributed to profit after tax falling by $1.7bn to $2.6bn.

But on an adjusted basis, HSBC puts its post-tax profit at $6.5bn in the quarter, up $1bn.

There’s a similar story with revenue. The reported figures shows a 3% decline to $11.6bn, but a lot of that is due to the planned disposal of HSBC’s French retail operations. Again, adjusted revenue shows a gain, up 28% to $14.3bn.

Margins

In the quarter, the bank’s net interest margin rose by 38 basis points to 1.57%. So at least someone’s doing well from rising interest rates.

Over the nine months, adjusted revenue rose 11% to $40bn, while adjusted profit after tax is up a modest $0.1bn to $17.2bn.

The big question is whether the HSBC share price makes it a buy now. On fundamental ratios, I think it might.

Dividends

Forecasts suggest a 5% dividend yield for 2022, and puts the stock on a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of around eight. I find that dividend yield attractive, but it’s nothing compared to what analysts think the future should bring. They see it rising to a whopping 8% in 2023.

I’m always wary of forecasts, so I wouldn’t expect to see 8% until we get well into next year. But we’re so close to the end of the current year that I reckon the 2022 forecast must be reasonably close now. And HSBC’s full-year outlook supports some optimism.

The bank has lifted its net interest income guidance to $32bn, and reckons it should hit at least $36bn in 2023. Everything else seems to be largely unchanged and steady.

Chinese risk

While HSBC’s Asian focus helps reduce the impact of Western austerity, it does bring risks too. China’s zero-Covid policy appears to be harming the economy.

I think negative sentiment could continue for some time until China gets back to economic normality. I have my doubts that zero-Covid can actually work in the long term, as it just doesn’t seem possible to keep a huge population without immunity isolated from a highly contagious global virus.

On balance though, if I didn’t already have enough financial sector exposure, I’d put HSBC on my ‘to buy’ list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 absurdly undervalued FTSE 250 share that I’m buying for the long run

| Tom Hennessy

The FTSE 250 plays host to a raft of undervalued shares that look to provide fantastic long-term value. This one…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares a bargain buy at 210p?

| Charlie Carman

Tesco shares have plummeted over 28% this year. Is this a great opportunity for me to invest in the Footsie…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is down 56% in 2022 and I’m thinking about buying it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a FTSE 100 stock that has tanked in 2022. He sees the potential for a substantial rebound…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

With the BAE Systems share price up nearly 50% in 2022, have I left it too late to invest?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at why the BAE Systems share price has increased by almost 50% since the start of January,…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

5 reasons why I won’t put Ocado shares on my shopping list

| James Beard

Ocado shares appear to have fallen out of favour with investors in recent months. Our writer gives a handful of…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I’d buy this share for monthly passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines a unique FTSE share that he'd add to his portfolio in order to generate regular passive income.

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that could be huge winners in the next decade and beyond

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer digs into two growth stocks he'd happily buy for his portfolio today with an eye on their long-term…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Here’s why I regret selling my Unilever shares

| James Beard

Our writer explains why he sold his Unilever shares and, following recent turmoil in the markets, now regrets making this…

Read more »