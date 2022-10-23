Home » Investing Articles » Are we about to see the great stock market recovery of 2022?

Are we about to see the great stock market recovery of 2022?

Recent upbeat trading statements from several companies mean the stock market could be undervaluing many businesses right now. 

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

The economic and geopolitical news has been gloomy for months now. And the stock market has been weak. 

Day after day, many investors have been watching the value of their share portfolios grind lower. However, falling markets keep sliding until one day, they don’t. And my feeling is that day is close.

The bull follows the bear

Meanwhile, bear markets tend to set up the conditions for the next bull run. And one reason for that is the way better value can emerge from pummelled stocks. A bear phase can scour a lot of speculative froth from company valuations. And that means it may be easier for investors to find attractive stocks offering a margin of safety.

And in the past super-investors such as Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett have used the concept of a margin of safety to good effect. The idea is to buy stocks when they are assigning a value to underlying businesses below what they are actually worth.

However, I admit it’s not easy to pin down the true worth of any enterprise. And doing so can demand the application of a blend of art, science and arithmetic. Investing is all about looking into the future and playing the balance of probabilities.

But investing from a good-value base is a sound start. And I reckon many companies with beaten-down stock prices have been surprising the market with positive trading updates. For example, we’ve seen recent upbeat statements from companies such as Shoe ZoneSomero Enterprises, Capital, and Quixant, among others.

I reckon good trading bolsters the true worth of a business and adds weight to the idea that the market could be undervalueing many companies right now. But that’s not the only reason I reckon we could be about to see the great stock market recovery of 2022 and beyond.

The stock market looks ahead

Another reason I’m bullish is because many commodity prices have been falling over recent weeks. And expensive raw materials have previously been one of the drivers of cost inflation in the economy. However, commodity prices could be falling because speculators are predicting a further slowdown in the economy. 

But is an economic slowdown such a bad thing? If economic activity declines, it could encourage central banks to lower interest rates. And that’s especially true if the rate of inflation begins to fall as I expect it will.

Meanwhile, it’s worth me remembering that the stock market is not the economy. And the markets are known for looking ahead. Therefore, a scenario with falling interest rates could be a booster for many businesses. And their stocks could elevate from the lowly positions they currently occupy.

I think it’s such forces that cause new bull markets to begin when many people least expect them to. When, for example, the news is grim and when everyone seems pessimistic.

It’s possible the markets could become more optimistic as we approach the end of the year and the festive season. Although nothing is certain with stocks and shares. And I could easily prove to be wrong in my assumptions. Nevertheless, I’m investing now and working hard on my watchlist to identify more stock opportunities.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has positions in Capital Limited, Quixant, Somero Enterprises and Shoe Zone. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 investment ideas for lifelong passive income

| Charlie Carman

Our writer considers five different types of investments that could form the building blocks of his diversified passive income portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 3,559 shares of this FTSE stock for a £150 monthly income

| Roland Head

As a dividend investor, I'm keen to build a portfolio that generates a reliable income. I reckon this FTSE share…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Who will profit from this chaos?

| Owain Bennallack

There are some bright notes. Wholesale gas prices have come down recently. Perhaps next year’s energy bills won’t be quite…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much passive income could I generate from Lloyds shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have been on a long slow slide, making headline returns look bad. But that can work wonders for…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Why and how I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA today could be a lucrative long-term move for a patient investor like…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Here’s the BAE Systems dividend forecast through to 2023!

| Royston Wild

The near-term dividend forecast for this FTSE 100 stock looks rock solid. But could I rely on the company to…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

My 3-step plan to target £185.15 in weekly passive income

| Stephen Wright

A full UK state pension is £185.15 per week. I’m following Charlie Munger’s advice to earn that amount in passive…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

With inflation at 10%, what are the best stocks to buy now?

| Stephen Wright

Our author is looking for the best stocks to buy as inflation in the UK hits 10%. Here are his…

Read more »