Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Netflix stock that’s up 15% after crushing earnings estimates?

Should I buy Netflix stock that’s up 15% after crushing earnings estimates?

Netflix stock soared after the company reported strong subscriber numbers. But why does our author think the market is missing something important?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

Netflix stock rose 15% after hours as the company announced significant growth in its earnings report last night. After a disappointing few months for the streaming business, is it time to buy Netflix shares?

Strong earnings

It beat expectations on both revenue and profits last night. Reported revenue was $7.93bn (against a $7.837bn forecast) and earnings per share were $3.10 (against a $2.13 forecast).

Most importantly though, the company managed to add 2.41m new subscribers over the last three months. Management had been forecasting a 1m subscriber increase.

That’s why the stock is surging in extended trading. Last night’s results marked a sharp change of fortune for the business.

Since the start of the year, the number of Netflix subscribers had declined by around 1.2m. As a result, the stock had fallen by around 60%.

Management also announced that it expects subscriber growth to continue. In its earnings release, it indicated that it’s aiming to add 4.5m new subscribers before the end of the year. 

In addition, Netflix’s new ad-supported service launches in November. Starting next year, the company will also begin making moves to crack down on account sharing.

To my mind, this is clearly an encouraging report for shareholders. But with the share price still nowhere near where it was at the start of the year, should I buy Netflix stock?

Time to buy?

I don’t own Netflix shares. And despite a positive quarter, I don’t anticipate buying the stock any time soon. 

In my view, Netflix doesn’t generate enough cash to justify an investment at today’s prices. Yesterday’s report did nothing to change my mind on this. 

Despite reporting $1.4bn in net income, free cash flow came in at just $500m. For a company with a valuation of $107bn, I don’t think that’s high enough.

The reason cash flow is so low is that Netflix has to spend heavily on its content. According to its financial statements, the company spent $4.5bn on content assets during the last three months.

Furthermore, this shows no signs of slowing down. The company’s spend in Q3 last year was around $4.6bn. 

Since the start of the year, it has generated $4.4bn in net income, but just $1.2bn in free cash flow. It has spent almost $13bn on content.

In order to invest in the shares, I’d need to see how the company is going to produce enough cash to justify my initial outlay. The company’s content expenses mean I don’t see that right now.

Investing in Netflix

There are a couple of ways that Netflix shares could become an investable proposition for me. One is by generating significantly more revenue and profit.

If the company can generate enough income to offset its high content expenses, then I’d be willing to buy the stock. But that seems to be some way off at the moment.

The other is by bringing down its content spend and converting more of its net income into free cash. This also seems to be some way off at the moment, which is why I’m not buying the shares yet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

If these 2 things happen, I’ll snap up Rolls-Royce shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a couple of areas of improvement he wants to see before buying Rolls-Royce shares as the stock's…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Up 22%, should I buy Biffa shares now, wait or pass?

| Tom Hennessy

Biffa’s share price skyrocketed after agreeing an acquisition by ECP. Is this just a spike or the cusp of something…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

5 lessons I’ve learned from this year’s stock market meltdown

| Harvey Jones

It's been a volatile year for the stock market but it has also taught me some important lessons and I'll…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Forget Royal Mint gold! Here’s why I buy precious metals through a Stocks & Shares ISA instead

| Mark Tovey

I believe gold, silver, and platinum have a place in my portfolio. Through a Stocks and Shares ISA, I get…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’m following Warren Buffett instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buy-to-let may not be the best strategy for real estate investors. Zaven explains how following Warren Buffett's strategy could be…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy shares in the FTSE 100? 

| Kevin Godbold

With the FTSE 100 index depressed, I think there's good value to be found among some of its stocks, such…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Centrica share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Centrica share price has fallen over the past few months. Our writer considers why -- and what it means…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Why it’s so hard to convince myself to buy Aston Martin shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels there's a disconnect between the movement in Aston Martin shares and the core business.

Read more »