Home » Investing Articles » With no savings at 30, I’d invest £1,000 a month in FTSE 100 stocks to aim for a million

With no savings at 30, I’d invest £1,000 a month in FTSE 100 stocks to aim for a million

Here’s how I think that investing £1,000 per month in FTSE 100 stocks could take me from having no savings to being a millionaire in 30 years.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

Even if I had no savings at 30, I think I could still be a millionaire by the time I retire. By investing £1,000 each month in FTSE 100 stocks, I could grow my wealth to £1,000,000 by the time I’m 60.

In fact, there are a few different ways that I could aim for a million. I could either try to do it by looking for companies offering a 7% return today, or by companies that will grow over time.

Dividends

One way of trying to achieve a 7% return is by investing in stocks that pay dividends. If I can find a stock with a dividend yield above 7%, that can put me on track to reach my goal.

Right now, there are some FTSE 100 stocks that fit the bill. Legal & General currently has a dividend yield of 8.6% and Rio Tinto currently yields just over 9%.

With this approach, I’ll need to reinvest the dividends I receive into stocks that are offering 7% dividend returns. And as share prices move around, this might involve buying different stocks.

The biggest risk with this approach is that a company might pay out less in dividends in the future than it does today. If that happens, then I might start to fall short of my target.

To cover this risk, I’d look to do a couple of things. One is to invest in companies that are likely to maintain their dividends and the other is to spread my investment across a number of stocks.

Legal & General, for example, has increased its dividend steadily over the last decade. Even during the pandemic, its payouts to shareholders remained fairly stable.

Growth

The other way of aiming for 7% each year is by looking for companies that will grow. These businesses aren’t looking to pay out their earnings – they’re looking to reinvest it to make more.

In general, these companies aren’t offering a 7% return today. But the idea is that their earnings will grow over time and they will achieve that on average.

Croda International and Spirax-Sarco Engineering are both FTSE 100 stocks that have this profile. Neither offers a 7% return right now, but I think both have attractive prospects.

Right now, I think Croda stock offers a 1.42% return and Spirax-Sarco is around 1.83%. That’s well short of the 7% I’m aiming for on average, but with 30 years of investing ahead, time is on my side.

In order to achieve a 7% return on average, I’d need these businesses to grow their earnings at an average of 6% annually. And I think that’s well within what can be achieved.

Retiring as a millionaire

There are several ways I could be a millionaire in 30 years even if I start with no savings. The FTSE 100 has plenty of stocks that I think can help me achieve my aim.

The key to this approach is making sure that I invest that £1,000 every month. Over time, compounding my returns, I can get to £1,000,000 before I retire.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Croda International. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

No savings? No problem! I’d buy these UK stocks to start investing today

| Stephen Wright

With no savings, I’d look to invest in businesses that can make money consistently. Here are two UK stocks that…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar growth stock to buy in October

| Stephen Wright

Imagine getting paid a fee every time someone registers or renews a .com domain. This growth stock does that. And…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Down 98%, will Aston Martin’s share price ever recover?

| Royston Wild

Aston Martin's share price has failed to pick up despite news of a big cash injection from Geely. Can the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares a buy after its half-year earnings?

| John Choong

Tesco shares dropped 4% after it released its latest half-year results. Down almost 30% this year, is this a buying…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is the falling N Brown share price an opportunity?

| Jabran Khan

As the N Brown share price continues to fall, this Fool wants to see if it could be an opportunity…

Read more »

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

I’d add this FTSE 100 share to my portfolio for long-term growth

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines why he would add this FTSE 100 share to his portfolio in order to achieve long-term growth…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I follow Warren Buffett to shape my portfolio!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan explains how he has followed famous investor Warren Buffett and his teachings to define his holdings.

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

Does the Scottish Mortgage share price slump make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Scottish Mortgage share price has plunged this year, meaning we can invest in US tech stocks for less. Is…

Read more »