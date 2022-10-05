Home » Investing Articles » Is the Woodbois share price a bargain at 4p?

Is the Woodbois share price a bargain at 4p?

At the current Woodbois share price, our writer could pile into the name for just pennies. So why does he not plan to do so at the moment?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

Shares in timber company Woodbois (LSE: WBI) have changed hands for pennies over many years. But does an improving business outlook mean that the Woodbois share price – currently 4p – could make the shares a bargain to add to my portfolio?

Improving business performance

The reason I feel more optimistic about the business outlook for Woodbois is that its recent results have shown a business in growth mode. They also saw the firm record an operating profit for the first time.

In the first half of the year, turnover grew 38% compared to the same period last year. An operating loss of $654K last year turned into an operating profit of $15K this year. That is slim but, along with the strong growth in sales, I see it as a sign that the Woodbois business is moving in a positive direction.

An operating profit is only one part of a company’s profit and loss account. Taking into account other expenses such as finance costs, the company still recorded a loss of over half a million dollars for the first half. Still, even that was a sharp improvement, as it was a 43% smaller loss than in the same period last year.

How to value shares

Despite an improving business performance, the Woodbois share price is now 9% lower than it was a year ago.

Does that mean it is a bargain? Not necessarily. After all, even though the shares are only 4p each, there are enough of them in circulation to add up to a total market capitalisation of £87m.

When it comes to valuing shares, it is important to distinguish between price and value. While the Woodbois share price may be 4p, what about the value of each share?

The Woodbois share price and value

I think the value of Woodbois shares depends on how much weight one attaches to proven business performance as opposed to the future potential of the company. That consists of both selling timber and potentially benefiting from carbon permit trading.

The company had always been loss-making at the operating level until the first half. I do not feel it has yet proven the long-term commercial viability of its business model.

It also faces a number of risks. Its operations are concentrated in two African countries. I think that could expose it to political risks, for example, if the tax regime changes in those countries as companies like Woodbois start to make profits.

Today’s share price could turn out to be a bargain if Woodbois can develop its timber and carbon credit businesses strongly enough. That may happen. But there are substantial risks along the way. In my opinion, although business performance is improving, the company has not yet proven that it has a viable business model that can be consistently profitable. Based on that, I do not see the Woodbois share price as a bargain and will not be investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock that Warren Buffett might love!

| Royston Wild

Buffett has recently built a big stake in the oil industry. And I think he might like the look of…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 financial tech stock?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool digs deeper into this FTSE 250 stock which offers the financial services sector infrastructure technology.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Why Netcall shares could be a genuine London-listed growth opportunity

| Kevin Godbold

Fast growth in earnings is driving Netcall shares as the company builds its cloud-based offering to transform the potential of…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 high-dividend REITs that could deliver a lifetime of passive income!

| Royston Wild

Investing in REITs is an effective way that investors can create a considerable second income. Here are three I think…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Lloyds shares, how much could they be worth in 10 years?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have had a disappointing 10 years, with crisis following on from crisis. But things must surely get better,…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

2 stocks I think will weather a stock market crash

| Yasmin Rufo

A stock market crash doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. Our writer explains how she’s using the opportunity…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 top growth shares I think could help me retire early!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two top growth shares he likes that operate in sectors he thinks could grow strongly over the…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Scottish Mortgage shares?

| John Choong

Scottish Mortgage shares have dropped 40% this year. So, this could be an opportunity for me to buy shares in…

Read more »