Home » Investing Articles » Is this the best time to start a Stocks and Shares ISA in years?

Is this the best time to start a Stocks and Shares ISA in years?

The recent mini-budget sent UK shares reeling. Here’s why I think that makes it a great time to start investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home

Image source: Getty Images

A young person I know started his first Stocks and Shares ISA this year. Does a falling stock market put him off?

Nope. “Wow, look at how far Persimmon has fallen, I’m having some more of that,” is his attitude.

He has a lifetime of investing ahead of him, and he wants shares to fall so he can buy more of them. You know, like that well-known not-so-youngster, the billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

One of Buffett’s most famous questions asks: “If you plan to eat hamburgers throughout your life and are not a cattle producer, should you wish for higher or lower prices for beef?

The answer seems obvious. But then he has a follow-up question: “If you expect to be a net saver during the next five years, should you hope for a higher or lower stock market during that period?

Many investors get that part wrong. They’re going to be net buyers of shares, so they should want lower prices. But they cheer when stock markets rise.

Buy when they’re selling

That’s why I think now is a brilliant time to start a Stocks and Shares ISA. It’s because City folk are panicking over falling share prices.

They’re rushing off to buy things like gold, a completely non-productive asset. And bonds, which history shows have been soundly beaten by shares over the past century and more.

At the time of writing, the FTSE 100 has slumped well below 7,000 points points. It’s like all those cheap shares that we missed before the market started picking up in 2021 are back on the bargain shelves.

If (and it’s an ‘if’ that I’ll come back to) the UK stock market should rise over the coming decades, it’s surely better to stash some shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA today than it was when they’re were more expensive a year ago.

Dividends too

And there’s more to it than the simple fact that we can buy more shares for the same money. We also get to lock in higher effective dividend yields.

Suppose a share sells for 100p and pays a dividend of 5p per share. That’s a yield of 5%. But if the share price falls to 80p for no other reason than the market is down (and the company itself is unchanged), that 5p dividend will now provide a yield of 6.25%.

What’s more, any shares we buy today at 80p will carry on providing that 6.25% yield every year we own them, assuming the 5p per share remains unchanged.

Will shares rise?

But back to that ‘if’. We should benefit if UK shares rise in the long term. But will they? Well, we can’t guarantee that. Yet historically, UK shares have returned almost 5% above inflation per year, on average, for more than 100 years.

That’s unlikely to happen this year, with inflation at around 10%. But in the long run, I reckon the chances must surely be high.

I think the best time to start a Stocks and Shares ISA is always now. But I’d say the current now is even better than usual.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A person suffering
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds share price crashed 10%

| John Choong

The Lloyds share price saw a 10% decline last week, going from 46p to 41p. Here's why the stock crashed…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

If I invested £500 in Deliveroo shares now, how much could they be worth in a year’s time?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals whether he thinks an investment in Deliveroo shares at their current price could yield him a profit…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

A beaten-down FTSE 100 stock to buy in a heartbeat

| Andrew Mackie

As the FTSE 100 slides, Andrew Mackie is hunting for stocks that he believes have been oversold. One diversified business…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Here’s where I’m seeing value in the FTSE 100 right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been going through the FTSE 100 index looking for value. Here are three beaten-up shares he thinks…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 250 shares I’d buy in a recession

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of FTSE 250 shares has caught our writer's eye as possible purchases for his portfolio. That's because he…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

How to invest in shares for the first time with £300

| Christopher Ruane

Learning how to invest can help turn a dream into reality. Christopher Ruane explains how he could begin to do…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Legal & General shares. Is this a smart move?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors piled into Legal & General shares last week. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should follow the…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Woodbois shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Woodbois shares, which cost just 4p, are popular right now. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy them for his…

Read more »