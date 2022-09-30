Home » Investing Articles » The S&P 500 just hit levels not seen since 2020. Should I buy across the pond?

The S&P 500 just hit levels not seen since 2020. Should I buy across the pond?

Jon Smith flags up the sharp fall in the S&P 500 and explains why he’s keen to get some exposure to the US stock market.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares

Image source: Getty Images

Investing across the pond with our US cousins isn’t something that’s overly complicated. Most retail investing platforms offer me the ability to buy stocks on the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and other indexes. Like most stock markets this year, the S&P 500 is down. In fact, yesterday it traded down to 3,600 points, a price not seen since the end of 2020. So should I diversify my holdings and buy an index tracker?

The case for investing in the US

At a broad level, buying US stocks helps me to diversify away from the UK. Naturally, as someone who lives and works here, I’m going to have a bias towards buying companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. However, it’s also clear that the UK is struggling more than other countries right now. Our level of inflation is higher than in the US, although at the same time, our interest rate is lower.

Putting this together, investing in the S&P 500 could be a partial hedge for my portfolio in case we get a market crash in the UK. This ties in with some other thoughts I have at the moment, such as buying defensive stocks and dividend payers ahead of potentially hard times.

Another reason why the S&P 500 could be a smart buy is because it’s a mix of the largest stocks in the US. Unlike the Nasdaq, which is very tech-heavy, the S&P 500 is a broader blend of sectors. It still includes the likes of Apple and Amazon but provides some traditional names such as IBM as well.

Finally, one of the main reasons for me thinking of buying now is the fact that it hit lows not seen since December 2020. This has mainly been driven by underperformance from growth stocks, particularly tech. However, it provides a more attractive entry level. By comparison, yesterday the FTSE 100 hit only its lowest level since March 2022.

My concerns

Despite all of the above, I do have some concerns. Historically I’ve not been a huge fan of buying an index tracker. Sure, it replicates the move of the market overall. But I don’t have any scope for trying to outperform. With the S&P 500, I’m effectively buying hundreds of companies, some of which I probably wouldn’t want to buy by themselves.

A valid concern is that if the US is in a better economic position than the UK, why is the stock market performing worse? I think part of the answer is due to some sectors being overvalued in the past couple of years. For example, I was banging the drum about Tesla being overpriced for most of 2021.

These valuations are now becoming more reasonable. But that still doesn’t mean that the S&P 500 constituents are necessarily undervalued.

My take on the S&P 500

I think that now is a good time to get involved. I’m going to buy a small position in an S&P 500 index tracker. I’m using a tracker as an initial entry to the market but will ideally look for specific US stocks in coming weeks. Due to the fact that the market is still falling, I’ll look to build my exposure to the US in chunks over coming months.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

I’m buying this FTSE 100 passive-income powerhouse!

| Ben McPoland

Falling stock prices mean higher dividends. Here's one FTSE 100 stalwart now yielding around 8%.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

5 ways I’m aiming to beat the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon this is one of the best times ever to launch a long-term programme of stock market investing. Here's…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 top shares to buy during a market sell-off

| Paul Summers

The time to be optimistic is when everyone else is selling. And our writer thinks he's found two great shares…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stock market bargains! Should I buy them in October?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250's recent fall leaves a lot of UK shares here looking too cheap to miss. Here are two…

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks prospering from the plunging pound

| Paul Summers

Sterling has been hit hard and many FTSE 100 stocks have fallen in price. But Paul Summers thinks there may…

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

I’m buying these FTSE shares for a huge dividend return straight away!

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

Homebuilder Persimmon offers a huge dividend to investors. Jacob Ambrose Willson is taking advantage by buying up these FTSE shares.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price is steady after interim results

| Alan Oscroft

There's been little movement in the Cineworld share price as an improved first half was overshadowed by bankruptcy proceedings.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 50%! Two growth shares I’d buy in October

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies a pair of UK growth shares that have seen their prices halve in the past 12 months…

Read more »