Home » Investing Articles » This dirt-cheap income stock yields a staggering 18%. I’m going to buy it!

This dirt-cheap income stock yields a staggering 18%. I’m going to buy it!

This FTSE 100 income stock offers a staggering yield at such a bargain price that I’m willing to take a leap and buy it.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

Sometimes the FTSE 100 throws up such a dirt-cheap bargain that I have the urge to cast all caution aside and buy it, despite the risks. I think I have found just such a stock.

Housebuilder Persimmon (LSE: PSN) offers the kind of dividend yield that would normally have me running a mile. Incredibly, it pays income of 18.56%. That is almost double the current inflation rate.

This is a massive income stock

I would normally view a massive yield like this as a red light rather than a green one. Yield is calculated by taking the dividend per share, and dividing it by the company’s share price. This means when the share price falls, the dividend automatically rises. A high dividend is therefore normally a sign of a collapsing share price.

A quick look at Persimmon’s stock chart confirms that’s the case here. It’s a sea of red. In the last week it has fallen 7.02%. Over 12 months, it is down 51.03%. Measured over five years, it is down 45.45%. Those are horrible figures.

Bargain-seekers who loaded up on Persimmon stock over that period will be licking their wounds. Each drop has been followed by another. The comeback never comes.

I accept that I could quickly find my name enrolled on the lengthy list of losers. UK house prices finally look vulnerable as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies. Affordability is at an all-time high of 9.1 times the average salary, up from 3.55 times in 1997. That’s as dizzying as the Persimmon yield. Neither may be sustainable.

While the stamp duty cut and shortage of property supply will partially offset this, at some point buyers will find purchasing new homes too expensive. Especially if the current sterling crisis forces the Bank of England to hike interest rates even more aggressively.

Yet I would still buy this stock. If Persimmon didn’t face extreme headwinds, it wouldn’t be trading at a crazily low forward valuation of 5.5 times earnings. And the yield wouldn’t be so high.

The FTSE 100’s biggest yielder

Its current dividend is covered just 1.1 times earnings, as is the forward yield of 16.3%. It could make up any shortfall from its £780m cash holdings, but can’t keep doing that. Management may simply decide the yield is embarrassingly high, and chop it. Yet even if the payout was slashed in half, it would still yield 8% or 9% a year.

Another danger is that inflation will drive up building costs, although management has partly protected itself by bringing many of its operations in-house. Pre-tax profit for the six months to June 30 did fall, from £480m to £439.7m, while revenue and completions fell too.

Yet Persimmon is still on course to hit up to 15,000 completions for the full year, with forward-sales rates at 90%. Operating margins are 26.6% and the return on capital employed is 27.4%. It’s hardly a company in peril.

The big, big risk is that house prices crash, Persimmon shares fall further and the shareholder payout is cut. Yet I think today’s crazy dividend and valuation justify taking a risk with a small corner of my portfolio. I’m holding for a minimum 10 years, ideally 20, or more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family With Baby Daughter In Kitchen Using Laptop On Counter
Investing Articles

Why I’d add these 3 shares to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines the three shares he would add to his Stocks and Shares ISA as part of a long-term…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

Here’s how much passive income £5,000 could get me next year

| James Beard

James Beard considers how much passive income could be generated next year, from investing £5,000 in some of the UK’s…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares that could have a nightmare October

| Paul Summers

Things might be about to get even worse for some FTSE 100 shares. Our writer casts his eye over three…

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

Would investing £100 in Lloyds shares in January have earned me money yet?

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had bought Lloyds shares at the start of the year, he'd now have a paper loss. He…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 stock market bargains to buy on the FTSE 100!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is awash with bargains following recent volatility. Here are two from the Footsie index I'd buy…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday

| The Motley Fool

We've had wild swings on the FTSE 350...

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I reckon this week’s dip is a great time to buy UK passive income stocks

| Harvey Jones

Today's volatile markets are handing me a great opportunity to expand my portfolio of passive income stocks at reduced valuations.

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

My top FTSE 250 stocks to buy for October and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

I think there's a lot of value in the FTSE 250 of mid-cap shares right now and here are some…

Read more »