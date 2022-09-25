Home » Investing Articles » Can dividend shares earn me £1,000 a month in passive income?

Can dividend shares earn me £1,000 a month in passive income?

Dividend shares could be the key to generating regular income from my portfolio. I’m looking at how I’ll go about picking the right ones.

Latest posts by James Yianni (see all)
Published
couple moving into apartment

Image source: Getty Images

The vast majority of the FTSE 100 companies have paid some sort of dividend to shareholders in the last year. At the time of writing, just six of the FTSE 100 have a dividend yield of 0%. But for my portfolio, I’m looking to ensure I pick out the dividend shares that can help me reach £1,000 per month in passive income.

Reliability

Since I’m a long-term investor, a dependability in receiving dividends regularly is important to me. I think targeting historically reliable dividend payers could work best for my portfolio.

My logic here is that if I invest in a company that pays out in both good times and bad, then I’m more likely to hit my monthly £1,000 target. I want to know that my payments are coming in whether we’re mid-recession, or in the middle of an economic boom.

Looking into companies who continued to pay out during periods of uncertainty (such as the Covid-19 pandemic) has been my starting point.

I’ve also looked into companies who have held or grown dividends every year for a long period.

British American Tobacco, BAE Systems and Unilever are three companies that I like from this perspective. They’ve all paid out growing dividends in each of the last 10 years.

Higher yield

A higher dividend yield will allow me to reach my goal by investing a lower amount at the outset.

For example, the average dividend yield for the three companies noted above is 4.3%. Therefore, I’d need to invest a whopping £278,000 to earn £12,000 per year in dividends!

However, if I picked out higher yielding companies, I wouldn’t need to invest as much.

A combination of Persimmon, Rio Tinto and Barratt Developments would currently give an average yield of 12.1% if I invested in each equally. At this yield, I’d need a portfolio size of £99,000 to reach my £1,000 per month goal.

Frequency of payments

It’s important to note that listed companies pay out dividends at a different frequency to each other.

Some pay quarterly, others annually. So whilst my goal is to reach £1,000 per month in dividends, I’m actually likely to receive more than this in some months, but less in others.

Alternative approaches

Dividend shares aren’t the only way I could reach £1,000 per month. If I targeted growth stocks and took regular withdrawals, I could achieve the same goal in theory.

However, my worry with this is that the wider economy impacts share prices across the board. So in a bear market, I’m likely to be shrinking my portfolio substantially if I withdraw £1,000 per month.

I only invest in FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 companies in my portfolio. There are, of course, smaller companies paying large dividends frequently. But straying outside of the FTSE indices is beyond my investment portfolio risk appetite!

I think building my portfolio with dividend shares is a great way to earn passive income. I’m working towards hitting my £1,000 per month goal as soon as possible!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Yianni has positions in Unilever and Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

10%+ dividend yields! Should I buy these UK high-dividend shares?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks offer dividend yields far above the market average. Should I snap up these big-paying UK shares…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 high-dividend stocks I’d buy with my last £5,000!

| Royston Wild

The falling stock market has supercharged dividend yields this year. Here are two high-dividend stocks I'd buy to hold for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Can I trust this FTSE 100 stock with its whopping 17.5% dividend yield?

| Dr. James Fox

This housebuilder has the largest dividend yield on the FTSE 100. But it's so big, can it really be trusted…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy BAE Systems shares for lifelong passive income?

| Royston Wild

The BAE Systems share price has rocketed in 2022. Here's why I'm thinking of jumping on the bandwagon to boost…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If I bought £1,000 of Lloyds shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

2022 has been a good year for banks, with higher interest rates pushing up margins. But Lloyds shares aren't up…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy BT shares for its near-6% dividend yields?

| Royston Wild

BT's sinking share price has driven dividend yields to exceptional levels. So should I snap up the telecoms giant to…

Read more »

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

3 things that could send the Woodbois share price upwards

| Alan Oscroft

Is the Woodbois share price starting on a sustainable new run? Here are a few of the unknowns that could…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 90%, is Aston Martin’s share price too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

Aston Martin's share price is crumbling as worries over its balance sheet mount. Is the luxury carmaker now an irresistible…

Read more »