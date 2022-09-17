Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 50? I’d use Warren Buffett’s method to invest

No savings at 50? I’d use Warren Buffett’s method to invest

Following Warren Buffett’s investment strategy could be the key to retiring comfortably, even when starting from scratch.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett’s approach to investing is what’s put him on many investors’ radars. Despite starting with a relatively modest sum, the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ built a multi-billion-dollar fortune by investing in high-quality businesses at bargain prices.

Despite its simplicity, this strategy is how he’s averaged a whopping 20.1% annual return. And copying his method could be the key to building a sizable nest egg, even starting from as late as 50.

With the stock market currently going through some turbulence, many shares seem to be offering outstanding value at low prices. In my opinion, that makes now potentially the perfect time to start the wealth-building process.

Warren Buffett’s long-term strategy

For Buffett’s strategy to work, it requires patience. Becoming a long-term investor means operating with a time horizon of at least five to 10 years. Why? Because using this approach isn’t about buying tickers but rather investing in businesses. And businesses need time to achieve their full potential, which never happens overnight.

Obviously, investors starting in their 50s don’t have as long to establish a nest egg as someone that’s just entered the workforce. But since most individuals retire around the age of 65, that’s still 15 years to leverage the power of compounding – more than enough to deploy Buffett’s strategy.

Buying undervalued high-quality stocks

Buying and holding any old stock isn’t going to cut it. In fact, without proper research and due diligence, odds are that blindly purchasing shares in a business will destroy wealth, not create it.

Wealth in the stock market is built through a combination of growth and value. And it’s the companies that can deliver both which often end up being winners.

These are the businesses with:

  • Solid financial positions to weather short-term disruptions
  • Proven products or services that are rising in demand
  • A collection of competitive advantages that prevent their rivals from stealing customers

But investing in a high-quality stock at any price can also end in disaster. It’s entirely possible to stumble upon an amazing company that’s a terrible stock. Buffett is not only looking for wonderful businesses to buy but also for the best price.

Fortunately, finding undervalued investment opportunities in 2022 has become far more straightforward, thanks to the ongoing stock market correction.

Building a nest egg

Replicating Buffett’s returns is obviously easier said than done. But even if an investor can only match the stock market’s 10% average annual return, that’s still enough to build a decent nest egg.

In fact, investing £1,000 a month at a 10% return for 15 years will build a portfolio worth roughly £414,470. Withdrawing 4% from this each year transforms into a £16,578 passive income per year.

This figure is being calculated assuming that the stock market doesn’t decide to throw another tantrum. In reality, another crash or correction is likely to occur at some point in the future that could significantly delay the wealth-building process. But this calculation demonstrates the potential returns an investor can achieve by following Buffett’s investment strategy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Up over 50% in a year, these top UK stocks could keep going!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up some attractive top UK stocks that have rallied hard over the past year but could have…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Investing lessons from the Glacier Express

| G A Chester

How the stock market can help you reach your desired financial destination through investing.

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Down 38%, Scottish Mortgage shares are in bargain territory!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares have collapsed over the past year, and there are several reasons for this. But right now, the…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

A second income from a spare £3 a day? I like this plan!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks some loose pocket change could be converted to a second income through regular saving and investment. Here…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 simple stock to buy with £1,000 right now

| Dr. James Fox

We're going through some testing economic times right now. And that's why I'm looking at three simple stocks to buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in easyJet shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares were tipped to make a big recovery in 2022 as travel bounced back. However, the airline stock has…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

My stock of the week: Hochschild Mining

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why a strong earnings record and mining expansion makes this precious metals firm his stock of the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares?

| Charlie Keough

After plummeting in recent times, this Fool thinks Rolls-Royce shares look cheap. Here, he weighs up whether it's time to…

Read more »