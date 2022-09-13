Home » Investing Articles » How much would I need to invest in income shares to earn £500 a month?

How much would I need to invest in income shares to earn £500 a month?

With a monthly income target in mind, our writer explains how he’d go about building a portfolio of income shares to try and hit it.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young man exercising in his house gym, doing push ups

Image source: Getty Images

Instead of working more hours each week, owning income shares and collecting the dividends from them could be a way for me to build my earnings.

But how might that work in practice? Below I lay out an example where I target £500 in dividend income each month.

Setting a target income

I think it can be helpful as an investor to set a target. That way, when I invest, I know what I am hoping to achieve and can design my investing strategy against that.

When setting a target, I want to make sure it is achievable. I see no point in hoping to earn £10,000 a month in income if I only have £1,000 to invest, for example. If I set a realistic, achievable target, then with fortune, over time I can increase my wealth. In that case, I may have the financial means to help me target higher amounts in future.

£500 a month of income adds up to £6,000 a year. That is a substantial amount – and I think I would need to invest quite a bit of money to try and hit it with the dividends from income shares.

Understanding dividend yields

Exactly how much I need to invest would depend on the average dividend yield of the shares I buy.

That is basically the annual dividend expressed as a percentage of the price I pay for the shares. So, for example, if I pay £100 for shares and earn £3 a year in dividends from them, we say that the yield is 3%.

With a 3% yield, hitting my target would require me to invest £200,000. If the average yield was 5%, I would need to buy £120,000 worth of income shares. I could hopefully hit my target by spending £60,000 on shares with an average yield of 10%.

Hunting for quality income shares

So, should I just buy the highest-yielding shares, whatever they are?

Absolutely not! Knowing a dividend yield helps me understand what I might earn from a share, but it tells me nothing about the underlying business. Dividends are never guaranteed, so if I invest in a business that fails to make enough profits in future, it could cut or cancel its dividend.

Instead, I always look for a company in an industry I expect to do well in future. If the company has a competitive advantage, that could help it make profits. Then I look at the share price, to see whether I think it offers me value. Only at that point would I consider its dividend yield.

So, for example, a share I own is polymer-maker Victrex. I expect demand for polymers to be resilient and Victrex has patents meaning only it can legally make certain products. The yield is 3.4%. I own other income shares with higher yields, but I think a 3.4% yield from what I see as a quality company is attractive.

But no matter how much I like Victrex — or any other income shares — even a great company can run into unexpected problems. So to try and hit my monthly target, I would invest across a diversified range of companies. And remember that first and foremost, I would be hunting for quality businesses I thought had a bright future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Victrex. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Victrex. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? I’d start putting £100 a month into FTSE shares

| Christopher Ruane

If he woke up in his mid-thirties with no savings, our writer would start drip-feeding money regularly into FTSE shares.…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Why dividend shares are best

| Alan Oscroft

It might be a controversial opinion, but I'm convinced that dividend shares are the best long-term investment there is. Let…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Company Comment

Brewin Dolphin’s 5 tech stocks to watch: I’d split £2k between 2 of them

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking to inject a bit more excitement into my portfolio and take advantage of recent volatility to buy a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Up 26%! Why I’m buying this UK lithium stock for the long term

| Hamish Cassidy

Atlantic Lithium’s share price has just soared. But I think this UK stock is still worth buying today as a…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Race to 8,000: 2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy before the next bull run

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

I've been looking for FTSE 100 shares to add to my growth portfolio. And these two top performers still look…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

The only way is upstream for the Tullow Oil share price

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

I am on the hunt for listed commodity exposure. The Tullow Oil share price has stalled this year. Could the…

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5 a day to target passive income for life

| Alan Oscroft

I think the secret to successful passive income investing is to set realistic goals, and then to stick to a…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

This could be a rare opportunity to buy cheap UK shares

| Kevin Godbold

Recent market action suggests shares could explode higher. So I'm looking for cheap UK shares to buy now, such as…

Read more »