Home » Investing Articles » 8%+ dividend yields! 2 high-dividend shares I’d buy for passive income

8%+ dividend yields! 2 high-dividend shares I’d buy for passive income

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to generate a substantial second income. Here are two UK income stocks on my watchlist today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

Successful passive income investing involves much more than just looking at dividend yields. A dividend share might offer monster yields for today. But this will count for little if the company can’t produce reliable income over the long term.

That said, it’s possible to find shares that offer the best of both worlds. Indeed, heavy stock market volatility has made it even simpler for investors to do this. Panic selling has led to top-class dividend stocks being sold off alongside the duds.

Here are two big-yielding dividend shares that I’m considering buying right now.

ITV

Broadcasting colossus ITV (LSE: ITV) could see ad revenues sink in the near term as inflation soars and consumer spending sinks. The latest Advertising Agency/WARC bellwether report in July actually reduced its ad spend forecasts for 2023. It even warned that spending could fall 1% next year.

However, as a long-term investor, there’s a lot that I like about ITV. I think the vast sums it’s investing in its streaming platforms will reap fruit as viewer habits evolve. The company already has a great track record on this front and its ITV Hub delivered 814m streams in the first half, up 8% year on year.

I also think its development of ITV Studios into a global production giant will deliver big profits. The division already has a swathe of money-spinning hits under its belt like The Voice and Love Island that it sells for big bucks. And the company continues to execute an ambitious expansion strategy to grow the unit. It bought a majority stake in nature programme developer Plimsoll in July for a cool £103.5m.

Heavy share price weakness means ITV shares trade on a forward P/E ratio of 5.8 times. On top of this, the former FTSE 100 firm boasts a terrific 8% dividend yield for 2022. I think this makes it one of the best-value dividend stocks out there.

And what’s more, 2022’s projected dividend is covered a healthy 2.2 times by anticipated earnings. This boosts my faith that the broadcaster will meet brokers’ payout forecasts.

TBC Bank Group

There are plenty of big-yielding banks for me to choose from today. Lloyds and its 5.5% forward yield is especially popular with investors seeking long-term passive income.

But I’d rather invest my money in TBC Bank Group (LSE: TBCG). Its 8.6% dividend yield for 2022 is one reason. So is its focus on the white-hot developing market of Georgia.

This is a region where financial product penetration is low, and where personal income levels are growing rapidly. It’s a combination which helped TBC Bank’s loan book rise 14.8% in the first half from the same point in 2021.

Like ITV, TBC Bank also offers excellent all-round value despite recent share price gains. On top of that 8%+ dividend yield it trades on a forward P/E ratio of 3.7 times.

What’s more, the company’s projected dividend is covered a healthy 3.1 times by anticipated earnings. I think it’s a top buy despite the problem of rising costs.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’ll never buy, even with free money

| Paul Summers

Despite tumbling in value, you couldn't pay our writer to snap up these FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stocks.

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for ways to boost my long-term passive income. And I think these low-cost FTSE 100 shares could be…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 looks set for an uncertain start to the week...

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

15.6% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 stock too good to be true?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A double-digit dividend yield is often a warning to stay away. But can this homebuilder actually maintain its enormous payout?

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’d follow the Warren Buffett approach to getting rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a trio of lessons from the career of investor Warren Buffett that he thinks can help increase…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

3 REITs I’d buy to generate a second income from property

| Roland Head

REITs provide an affordable way to invest in commercial property, says Roland Head. He reveals his three top UK real…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A 9.3% dividend yield from a FTSE 100 stalwart! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stalwart has demonstrated plenty of volatility in recent weeks. But I think the dividend big-hitter is a…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

2 high-dividend stocks to buy for £23,168 of passive income

| Royston Wild

Buying dividend stocks can be a great way to make a lifetime of robust passive income. Here are several shares…

Read more »