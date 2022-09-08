Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1k in Darktrace shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £1k in Darktrace shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now

The Darktrace share price has crashed after takeover talks collapsed. Roland Head asks if the shares are a bargain buy after this disappointment.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

The Darktrace (LSE: DARK) share price fell by 30% on Thursday morning after the cybersecurity company revealed that US private equity buyer Thoma Bravo had pulled out of takeover talks.

Alongside this surprise news, Darktrace reported its first annual profit and confirmed previous growth forecasts for the 2022/23 financial year.

Thursday’s slump is a painful blow for buyers who’ve held the shares over the last 12 months. But with the company now in profit, I’m wondering if Darktrace shares could offer a buying opportunity at current levels.

A painful loss: what next?

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. One year ago, Darktrace shares were trading at about 725p. As I write, they’re hovering around the 335p level — a fall of 54%.

This drop means that a £1,000 investment in Darktrace stock one year ago would be worth just £460 today.

Most long-term investors have been in this position at some point. I certainly have. An investment hasn’t worked out as I’d hoped, and I have to make a decision. Should I continue holding, or should I sell to protect myself against the risk of further losses?

The approach I normally take is to take a fresh view on the business. Does the investment story still make sense to me? And is the stock’s valuation reasonable, or does it seem too expensive?

Making progress

As a potential investor, I’d only buy Darktrace shares now if I thought the company’s performance and its valuation both justified a bullish view.

Today’s results cover the year to 30 June and do appear to show some progress. Darktrace’s revenue rose by 45.7% to $415m last year, generating a pre-tax profit of $5.3m.

The company says that it saw good sales growth last year. Customer numbers rose by 1,808 to 7,437, while the outstanding value of live contracts rose from $763m to $1,004m.

This increase was driven by a 7.9% increase in the average annual recurring revenue (ARR) from each customer. New contract ARR rose by 13%.

These numbers tell me that Darktrace has been signing up more customers at higher prices than previously. The company may also be selling more services to its customers than in past years. Good news.

Darktrace shares: my view

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news. Darktrace continues to face reputational problems. The company’s founder, billionaire Mike Lynch, is currently fighting extradition to the US on fraud charges relating to his previous business.

Short sellers targeting Darktrace also suggest that the firm has an aggressive sales culture and have questioned why Darktrace appears to spend less on research and development than some rivals.

Despite these concerns, I think Darktrace has some attractions as a potential tech investment. However, I’m not convinced the shares offer good value at current levels.

My sums suggest that even after Thursday’s slump, Darktrace shares are trading on a whopping 90 times 2023 forecast earnings.

Given the question marks surrounding this business, that’s too much for me. I’m going to continue watching Darktrace from the side-lines, but I won’t be buying the shares at current levels.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesco shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Tesco shares are trading lower than they were a year ago. But why does our author think that this is…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Ceres Power shares have halved. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A sharp decline in the value of Ceres Power is making Christopher Ruane wonder whether now could be the moment…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With £2,500, I’d invest like Warren Buffett to try and get rich

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that the best way to invest like Warren Buffett is to buy Berkshire Hathaway. Here’s why our…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

With the boohoo share price down 84%, will I shed a few tears if I don’t buy now?

| James Beard

The boohoo share price has fallen by 84% over the past 12 months, leaving its shareholders blubbing. Is this an…

Read more »

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

Free money for life! How I’d target £100 each month in dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at the idea of investing in shares to get free money in future in the form of…

Read more »

2022 new year concept image
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in IAG shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the performance this year of IAG shares, and outlines what he feels the rest of the year…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE building stock be primed for long-term growth and returns?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into this FTSE 250 stock to see if it could boost his holdings through long-term growth.

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 stock market bargains I’d buy to boost my passive income!

| Royston Wild

A weak stock market in 2022 has driven the dividend yields of many top companies higher. Here are two cheap…

Read more »