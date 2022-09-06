Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 50? Here’s how I’d invest for passive income

No savings at 50? Here's how I'd invest for passive income

Starting investing for passive income might look daunting the older we get. But I think the future could be brighter than many people imagine.

Alan Oscroft
Around a quarter of people in the UK have no savings. And some aged 50 or more might be a bit worried by that. But I say it’s never too late to start investing for passive income to help fund our retirement.

According to the Office for National Statistics, a 50-year-old female today has an average life expectancy of 87 years. And she has a one in four chance of living to 95. The figures for males are a bit lower. But I doubt my wife will complain if I can secure a bit of passive income for her for after I’m gone.

It might be harder starting to save and invest at age 50. But whatever the State Pension retirement age, I expect many of us today should easily be able to keep working and investing until we reach 70.

That gives us 20 years to build up a retirement nest egg. And I think a surprising amount can be possible over that time scale. How would I go about it? I’d invest in UK high dividend shares.

Better than savings

I like dividend shares even at the best of times. Who wants a paltry couple of percent in interest from a savings account when there are shares out there paying 10% in dividends?

Now, not many shares offer dividend yields in double digits. And those that do are likely to be at the risker end of the scale.

But when share prices are down, as many of them are now, dividend yields can be boosted. If a company is performing well and can still hand out the cash, the same payment will provide a bigger percentage return when the underlying share price is lower.

Big dividends

I wouldn’t bank on achieving 10%. But is 8% per year possible? At the moment, we’re looking at a forecast dividend yield of close to 15% from housebuilder Persimmon. It includes special payments, and won’t be that high every year. But it looks good to me.

Insurer Aviva is on a forecast 7.5%. And asset managers M&G and abrdn are both on predicted yields of 9.9%. Those are huge.

8% compounded?

Suppose we can achieve an average return of 8% per year from dividend shares. Then, what if we reinvest the dividends every year? How much might 20 years of investing achieve? It obviously depends on how much we can invest.

If an investor can afford £500 per month on those conditions, they could end up with £285,000 stashed away by age 70 (assuming they start at 50). And 8% in dividends from that would then provide an annual passive income of £22,800 per year.

Pension top-up

I wouldn’t mind that in addition to whatever pensions I had.

Now, there’s plenty of “if” and “suppose” here. Dividends aren’t guaranteed and can be cut, so that’s a risk. And this is not an investment forecast. It’s just a few thoughts that help keep me focused on my goals.

My main goal is to try to generate passive income in my retirement. And I can’t see a strategy I like better than investing in dividend shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva and Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

