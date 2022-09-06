Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesco shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesco shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

Jon Smith takes a look at the performance of Tesco shares so far this year, and tries to gauge whether he should be investing now or not.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

So far this year, the stock market volatility has caused me a lot of headaches. In fairness, a lot of this has been beyond my control, with events such as the war in Ukraine, spiraling energy prices and a pandemic hangover all at play. In January, I was contemplating investing in Tesco (LSE:TSCO) — if I had done, what would my shares look like now?

Comparing all the numbers

I’m going to assume that I’d have invested £1,000 on the first trading day of the year. From my calculations, it opened at 290p. Currently, the share price is at 255p. This means that Tesco shares are down 12% from the start of the year. My £1,000 would be worth £880.

Obviously, an unrealised loss isn’t great, but my first consideration is how this ranks at a relative level. My usual benchmark for performance in this case is the FTSE 100. At the start of January, the index opened just below 7,400 points. It’s now at 7,301 points. So the loss on the index is 1.34% in 2022.

How about against other peers? J Sainsbury is down 23.6%, with Ocado Group down 55.3%. So what I can glean from all this information is that the supermarket/grocery sector has underperformed the market as a whole this year. However, Tesco has been one of the best performers from within the sector itself.

Risk and reward with Tesco shares

One of the main risks I see going forward for Tesco is cost inflation. It already noted concern on this point in the Q1 trading statement. The CEO commented that “we are seeing some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of the inflationary environment.”

I think this is one reason for the share price drop so far this year. Yet I believe it’s only going to get worse over the winter, with inflation far from peaking yet. As a result, Tesco could find profit margins squeezed, unless the full impact of the price hikes are passed directly onto the consumer.

The adjusted operating profit margin for the last full-year was only 2.9%, so there isn’t much room for higher costs.

On the other hand, Tesco shares could retrace some of the losses before the end of the year, due to the role it has as a defensive stock. Historically, during a downturn people cut back on spending. Even though this hits supermarkets as well, these kind of firms are less impacted than other sectors. This is because the food and drink sold are necessities for us all. So even if I cut back on some luxuries, I’ll always make sure I have cash to spend at Tesco for my food shop.

From that angle, investors might flock to Tesco shares, almost as a safer place to park money than some riskier growth ideas.

Overall, if I had invested in Tesco at the beginning of the year, I’d be down. Even if I’d invested exactly a year ago, I’d still be down 2.4%. However, for the role as a defensive stock going forward, it’s on my watch list to potentially buy later this year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group, Sainsbury (J), and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Investing Articles

Bitcoin to $40k? Here’s what could happen to Argo Blockchain shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the potential beneficial implications of a rise in the Bitcoin price in the coming year for Argo…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’d do in a stock market crash!

| Charlie Keough

With inflation predicted to soar, there could be a stock market crash on the horizon. Here, this Fool explains how…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

11% or 16% yield? Which of these two blockbuster income shares would I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer weighs some pros and cons of two UK income shares that offer double-digit dividend yields. He'd only buy…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares primed for long-term gains

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how broader economic factors make these two FTSE 100 shares attractive as potential investments for his portfolio.

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

I’m investing £500 in these 2 FTSE 100 hidden gems!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods offers his thoughts on two lesser-known FTSE 100 companies, and why he's investing £500 in them.

Read more »

Young man exercising in his house gym, doing push ups
Investing Articles

Are these the hottest stocks to buy right now?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods assesses three companies and determines if they would be good stocks to buy for his portfolio amid a…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

After jumping 25% yesterday, is the Cineworld share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

After the Cineworld share price jumped by a quarter in yesterday's trading, our writer explains why he won't be buying…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA has tanked, but I’m still happy!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how his Stocks and Shares ISA has fallen in value, and how he's responding with regard to…

Read more »