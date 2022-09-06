Home » Investing Articles » Bitcoin to $40k? Here’s what could happen to Argo Blockchain shares

Bitcoin to $40k? Here’s what could happen to Argo Blockchain shares

Jon Smith explains the potential beneficial implications of a rise in the Bitcoin price in the coming year for Argo Blockchain shares.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.

Image source: Getty Images

Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB) is a cryptocurrency mining company. A lot of the success of the business is dependent on the value of the coins (e.g. Bitcoin) that are mined. With the Bitcoin price below $20k, some are still optimistic about high returns over the next year. If this happens, here’s where I think Argo Blockchain shares could go.

Why the Bitcoin price matters

As highlighted in the H1 results, Argo mined 939 Bitcoins and equivalent coins during the period. Yet even though this was up 6% on the previous year, the actual financial value of this revenue was lower by 14%. This difference was due to the fall in the Bitcoin price in the interim.

The business does have other ways of growing revenue. For example, increasing capacity with the new facility in Texas. But fundamentally, revenue will always need to be translated from Bitcoin to US dollars for accounting purposes.

For investors, the value of Argo Blockchain depends in part on the financial success of the company. The lower revenue and profits is one reason why the share price is down 70% over the past year.

Good news for Argo Blockchain shares

The Bitcoin price was last at $40k back in early May. Some friends that are very active in the crypto space is forecasting for it to reach that level within the next year. I acknowledge that trying to forecast crypto moves is very difficult, so take this with a pinch of salt! However, it could happen if we see general risk sentiment improve. Alternatively, crypto in general could benefit from investors that are trying to diversify their investments away from just traditional stocks.

Whatever the reason, I think Argo Blockchain shares could also rally hard if this scenario happened. Aside from the financial benefit it would get, I think the share price would gain as it’s one of the few crypto-related stocks listed publicly in the UK.

For example, an investor might not feel comfortable buying crypto directly. Instead, they may feel safer buying a listed stock like Argo Blockchain. Given the share price correlates to the movement of the crypto space, it’s a way of dipping a toe in the water. So if the Bitcoin price starts to move higher and it’s back in all the media outlets, interest in crypto stocks should also increase.

Time to get involved?

I do think that in the long term, the Bitcoin price will be higher than it is currently. This is based on the amount of projects it can be used for. As a result, I also think that Argo Blockchain will be able to be profitable in years to come, thanks to the higher coin prices.

The problem I have is that I’m already invested in Bitcoin. So buying Argo Blockchain shares increases my exposure to this sector. It’s a bit like me owning gold and then buying a gold-mining stock. It doesn’t really make sense. Rather, I want to use my stock portfolio to diversify away my crypto risk by investing in companies from unrelated sectors.

On that basis, even though I’m bullish on Bitcoin and crypto shares, I’m not going to buy Argo Blockchain stock.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does is constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’d do in a stock market crash!

| Charlie Keough

With inflation predicted to soar, there could be a stock market crash on the horizon. Here, this Fool explains how…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

11% or 16% yield? Which of these two blockbuster income shares would I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer weighs some pros and cons of two UK income shares that offer double-digit dividend yields. He'd only buy…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares primed for long-term gains

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how broader economic factors make these two FTSE 100 shares attractive as potential investments for his portfolio.

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

I’m investing £500 in these 2 FTSE 100 hidden gems!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods offers his thoughts on two lesser-known FTSE 100 companies, and why he's investing £500 in them.

Read more »

Young man exercising in his house gym, doing push ups
Investing Articles

Are these the hottest stocks to buy right now?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods assesses three companies and determines if they would be good stocks to buy for his portfolio amid a…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

After jumping 25% yesterday, is the Cineworld share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

After the Cineworld share price jumped by a quarter in yesterday's trading, our writer explains why he won't be buying…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA has tanked, but I’m still happy!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how his Stocks and Shares ISA has fallen in value, and how he's responding with regard to…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

3 of the safest dividend stocks on Earth

| Harshil Patel

Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to dividend stocks. Our writer considers three of the safest and most reliable…

Read more »