Home » Investing Articles » Up 40% since June, are Argo Blockchain (ARB) shares worth buying?

Up 40% since June, are Argo Blockchain (ARB) shares worth buying?

Argo Blockchain shares have fallen over the past 12 months. But in recent weeks, the price has been rising. Let’s look at the latest results.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady researching stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

Since a low on 20 June, the Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) share price has gained 40%. Bitcoin has risen 20% over the same period. So Argo Blockchain shares have pulled ahead, relatively.

What’s happening, and does this mean the tide has finally turned? And are Argo shares worth buying now?

These movements are against a background of longer-term falling prices. Over the past 12 months, Bitcoin has fallen 56% while Argo Blockchain shares are down 59%.

Argo shares track Bitcoin closely, but there has been one marked change. Investors are paying a smaller premium for Argo shares these days over the Bitcoin price itself. But if that’s starting to reverse again, I wonder if we could see another bull run.

Interim results

The company mined a total of 939 Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent (BTC) during the first half of 2022. That’s 6% more BTC than the the same period a year ago.

I see that as a disappointing increase. Bitcoin miners face a problem in the shape of halving events. After one of those happens, they then receive half the coin reward for the same amount of blockchain processing.

The last halving was in May 2020, and the next is due in May 2024. So Argo would need to double its mining capacity to create the same number of Bitcoin. And a 6% growth doesn’t look too inspiring.

Hashrate

Saying that, Phase 1 of the firm’s new Texas facility only began operating in May. And that means Argo’s hashrate (a measure of mining capacity) has risen 38% since the end of 2021.

But Argo has reduced its projected year-end hashrate, and is now predicting significantly lower capacity than previously expected. So Argo needs to keep running to stand still, and that costs money. It reported up to $97.3m in new financing secured during the period.

Margins

We’re looking at a combination of rising mining volumes with falling profits. First-half revenues fell 14%, with underlying EBITDA down 28%. It’s all down to the Bitcoin price, which is somewhat unpredictable.

There’s a parallel with gold miners here. And though I doubt I’d ever own gold, I could certainly buy gold mining shares if I thought the valuation was right. It’s all about margins, and how mining costs relate to the going price of the stuff.

Argo achieved a mining margin of 71% in the first six months of 2022. That’s down from 81% in the same period last year. But it’s still healthy, and it does provide some buffer against further falls.

Same as gold?

Well, it would if, like gold miners, Argo Blockchain sold everything it mined. But while gold miners don’t hoard much of the metal, Argo is building up its BTC holdings. The stash grew 54% by 30 June, to 1,953 BTC.

It’s is worth approximately $42.4m, or £35.8m. Argo’s market-cap of £197m is about 5.5 times that value. That’s still a big premium.

I could buy crypto mining shares in the right circumstances, just as I might buy gold miners. I just don’t find Argo Blockchain shares attractively valued today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy for the next bull market

| Harshil Patel

The FTSE 250 includes many high-performing shares. Our writer considers two top picks that are showing signs of strong business…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is piling into this sector. Should I follow him?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett has been investing billions of dollars in a sector that has been out of favour in recent years.…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Saving? No thanks, I’m buying these 2 dividend stocks for juicy returns!

| Dr. James Fox

Rates on savings accounts might be going up, but I can get better returns in the stock market. Here are…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Should I start preparing for a FTSE 100 crash?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sees no immediate trigger for the FTSE 100 index to crash. But he's still getting ready for such…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

I’d forget buy-to-let and buy these dividend shares for chunky income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he prefers to make use of dividend shares for his portfolio over some other options in…

Read more »

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Antofagasta shares?

| Ian Benfield

Antofagasta shares are well placed to benefit from the anticipated huge increase in the demand for copper for clean power…

Read more »

3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I think it’s time to buy metaverse stocks

| Jon Smith

Despite the sharp sell-off, Jon Smith explains why he thinks metaverse stocks could be coming back in fashion.

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! 2 FTSE 100 income shares to buy today

| Christopher Ruane

Two very different FTSE 100 income shares offer an average dividend yield of 11%. Christopher Ruane explains why he would…

Read more »