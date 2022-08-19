Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what I’m buying in my Stocks and Shares ISA before the market rebounds!

Here’s what I’m buying in my Stocks and Shares ISA before the market rebounds!

Andrew Woods outlines how he’s deploying his Stocks and Shares ISA allowance in anticipation of a recovery in the travel sector.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

My Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way for me to invest in a tax-efficient manner. With an allowance of £20,000 per year, these investments are immune from capital gains tax. With a market recovery seemingly in progress, here are two companies I’ll be adding soon. Let’s take a closer look.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Clear for take off?

Wizz Air (LSE:WIZZ) shares are down 15% in the last three months and currently trade at 2,463p.

It’s clear from the monthly updates provided by the short-haul airline that passenger numbers are recovering at pace. In July, for instance, the firm flew 4.76m passengers. This marked an increase of 61.1% year on year (yoy).

Furthermore, it flew 4.34m customers in June and this was a 179% yoy increase. Despite this, investment bank Berenberg lowered its price target from 3,300p to 3,200p, because cancellations had caused Wizz Air’s recovery to slow down.

In addition, the company reported a loss of €285m for the three months to 30 June. This was mainly due to higher jet fuel costs. 

On the flip side, revenue over this period rose by 300% yoy, to over €800m. It also carried in excess of 12m passengers during this time, which compares to just under 3m for the same period in 2021.

As a potential investor, it’s also promising to see that the business has an increased cash balance of €1.58bn. This may help it weather any short-term storms that come its way.

Calmer seas?

Second, TUI (LSE:TUI) was battered during the pandemic and the shares are down 27% in the past three months. At the time of writing, they’re trading at 146p.

For the three months to 30 June, the company – a leisure and travel firm – reported that group losses shrank from €939m to €331m. It was interesting to note that the cruise and hotels segments returned to profit during this time. 

In addition, the business confirmed that debt had been reduced by around 50%. It also appears that the summer months will reach pre-pandemic booking levels, suggesting that a recovery is in progress.

However, there is the threat that further pandemic variants arise, and this could negatively impact the company. Investment firm AJ Bell also worries that some consumers will be unable to afford holidays due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Despite this, the relaxation of restrictions generally means it will be easier to travel in the future. Over the long term, this could help TUI to return to profit.

Overall, both of these businesses have suffered during the pandemic. With share prices at low levels, I think they could be good additions to my Stocks and Shares ISA. To that end, I’ll buy shares in each company soon to hold for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

The next bull run for FTSE 100 shares might have already started

| Alan Oscroft

In spite of the global economic gloom, FTSE 100 shares are set for big dividends this year. And investor optimism…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should I follow Warren Buffett and buy these 2 stocks?

| Andrew Woods

Warren Buffett recently added to his holdings in two companies, so should I now follow suit and imitate his investment…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Is it game over for the Cineworld share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Cineworld share price has fallen 95% over the past five years. But the board has a rescue plan. So…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

Why I prefer Shell and BP shares over US oil companies

| Mark Tovey

Shell and BP shares look more attractive to me, because they are spending a larger share of operating cash flows…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid shares now while they’re below £12?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why I think National Grid shares stand out in their sector as a potentially valuable addition to my dividend…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Creating lifelong passive income with just £4 a day! Here’s how

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income via dividend stocks is an important part of my portfolio. Here's how I could make £12,500 a year…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Beyond Meat shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Beyond Meat shares have well and truly tanked. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy NIO stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

NIO stock has fallen back below $20. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »