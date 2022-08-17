Home » Investing Articles » At 513p, could I make big bucks with Aston Martin shares?

At 513p, could I make big bucks with Aston Martin shares?

Aston Martin shares haven’t performed well over the past year. But maybe the share price is bottoming out?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

Aston Martin (LSE:AML) shares are down 74% over the past 12 months. But that’s not the worst of it. The luxury car maker in down 94% over the past three years. It’s currently trading for just a fraction of its listing price.

Why is the share price down?

The stock has to be one of the worst flotations in recent years. The firm has continually disappointed investors over the last three years, taking on more debt and failing to expand in line with expectations.

And things haven’t improved this year. In July, Aston Martin said first-half losses had widened as supply chain constraints hit production. The firm reported a pre-tax loss of £285.4m in the six months to June 30, compared with a loss of £90.7m a year ago.

Aston sold 2,676 vehicles wholesale during the six months, compared with 2,901 a year earlier.

However, the luxury car maker, which is pinning a lot of its hopes on Chinese sales, said that it expected a better second half of the year.

For 2022, we continue to expect to deliver significant growth on 2021 with an 8% increase in core volumes expected to deliver a 50% improvement in adjusted EBITDA from the core business“, the company explained.

Outlook

Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll has lofty ambitions. In 2021, Aston Martin shipped 6,600 cars. But by 2024/25 Stroll hopes to increase this number to 10,000 per year. The chairman also wants to achieve £2bn in revenues and £500m in adjusted EBITDA by 2024/25. 

Revenue for 2021 was just over £1bn. Whether the firm has the capacity to double that in four years, I’m not sure. While there certainly hasn’t been any progress in terms of deliveries over the past six months, it’s important to note that revenue growth is unlikely to be consistent or regular. The pandemic, inflation, a recession, and Chinese lockdowns are all playing on demand.

What’s next for the share price?

One thing that does concern me is growing debt. Net debt stands at a sizeable £1.26bn, with a cash balance of just £156m. It also sounds like there’s plenty of revenue tied up in unfinished cars.

Yet I’m confident that we’ll see some positive data coming out of the business soon. And I really can see the share price shooting upwards if the firm makes progress towards Lawrence Stroll’s targets.

I do genuinely believe that there’s demand for 10,000 new Aston Martins a year out there. It’s an immensely cool brand and I really don’t think any other supercar maker comes close when I look at the attractiveness of the vehicles themselves.

I’ve bought Aston Martin shares, and they haven’t done well. But I’d buy more and hold them for the long run. I’d at least give the firm the chance to hit its 2024/2025 targets.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox owns shares in Aston Martin. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Persimmon shares crash 20% in 10 weeks. Should I sell now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Persimmon shares have lost a fifth of their value since 6 June. They also fell today after reporting lower revenues…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to start buying shares in years?

| Alan Oscroft

People rarely start buying shares while stock markets are falling, and we've been through a tough decade. But I think…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Inflation hits 10.1%! 5 shares to buy now!

| John Choong

Inflation has hit double digits and is the highest it has been in 40 years. So, here are five shares…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

3 firms I’m buying for my Stocks & Shares ISA before September!

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks & Shares ISA is an excellent tax-free vehicle for my investments. Here are three stocks I'm looking to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price is down 45% today! What’s going on here?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks in detail at the Cineworld share price collapse and explains how he's reacting as a current shareholder.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Barclays shares while they’re below 175p?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why I'm tempted to look beyond recession fears and buy some Barclays shares now to hold as economies recover…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks for retirement

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at how he could derive income from two dividend stocks as part of a wider retirement strategy.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

What could higher inflation mean for Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

UK inflation jumped to 10.1% in July, according to ONS data. This was higher than expected. So what does it…

Read more »