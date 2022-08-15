Home » Investing Articles » Stock market recovery: my top 2 FTSE 100 shares to buy this month!

Stock market recovery: my top 2 FTSE 100 shares to buy this month!

The UK index might be trading above 7,500, but many FTSE 100 shares still haven’t recovered. In fact, plenty trade with an attractive discount.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man changing battery on electric bicycle

Image source: Getty Images

I’m looking at FTSE 100 shares to buy before the next bull run. The UK index has reached the benchmark of 7,500 and closed above the figure last week for the first time in two months.

However, in my opinion, this does not mean that this index has recovered equally. Instead, we can see that the FTSE 100 — which consists of the 100 largest UK-listed firms — has been dragged upwards by oil and mining stocks that have done particularly well this year.

So I still see now as a good time to invest, buying in at discounted share prices as part of my long-term strategy to generate wealth. Here are two of my top FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying now.

Persimmon

I appreciate that housebuilders are in vogue right now. House prices have hit all-time highs and with an economic downturn on the way, many investors are staying clear of housebuilders.

In fact, Persimmon‘s (LSE:PSN) share price has been on a downward track for over a year amid concerns about the impact of the government’s strategy to get housebuilders to pay to reclad thousands of homes. In the end, Persimmon said the fire safety pledge would cost it £75m, less than 10% of pre-tax profits.

Meanwhile, the are concerns that inflation will damage margins and that interest rates will push down demand. However, right now, housebuilders are posting extraordinary profits as house prices peak. And those prices are unlikely to drop substantially.

Persimmon recently said that H1 profits were up and above expectations, despite completing on few units that planned. These units will likely be delivered in the next quarter, so it’s worth remembering that this revenue hasn’t been lost.

What’s not to like about making the same level of profit using less units?”, brokerage Liberum said in a July update.

And the company has a strong order book too. There may be some short-term challenges as interest rates push demand down further, but I’m confident that the firm has the capacity to weather these challenges.

In the long run, there is an acute shortage of housing in the UK and demand will outstrip supply.

The stock is down 38% over the past 12 months, and even more over 18 months.

Barclays

Barclays (LSE:BARC) is currently trading with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 4.5 after a sizeable fine cut into the last quarter’s profits, causing the share price to tank.

In late July, Barclays reported a fall in pre-tax profits, due to a £1.9bn charge to cover the cost of buying back securities it sold in error and a £300m impairment provision for bad debts amid the cost-of-living crisis.

However, down 7% over the past year, I see now as a good time to buy. Higher interest rates are pushing Barclays’ margins up to levels not seen in over a decade. Banks have suffered to an extent during the last decade of near-zero rates.

For example, the average mortgage repayment was up £70 a month before the last 50 basis point hike. So it’s clear these incremental changes in interest rates will have a profound impact on the bank’s income. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox owns shares in Barclays and Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

4 of my best shares to buy for an autumn stock market bounce

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which are his best shares to buy depending on different scenarios behind a potential market rally.

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Is the GSK share price good value after the 13% fall last week?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the reason behind the sharp fall in the GSK share price last week, and wonders if now…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Are we about to see a raging bull market for shares?

| Kevin Godbold

Investor sentiment looks like it's changing and we could be in the early stages of a bull market for shares…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

I’m investing just £5 a day in income stock to aim for £8,000 a year in passive revenue!

| Dr. James Fox

Income stocks form the core part of my portfolio, offering me passive income with minimal effort. But I'm reinvesting my…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

3 dividend hero stocks for a monthly passive income

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

This Fool discusses the investment trusts capable of paying him a lifetime of growing passive income to supplement his portfolio…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

PayPal shares are rising again. Is now the time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a massive fall, PayPal shares are starting to recover. Edward Sheldon looks at what's going on and discusses whether…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Is now the perfect time to start buying AIM stocks?

| Paul Summers

Might it be worth taking on extra risk and buying AIM stocks for the recovery? One of our writers, though…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

1 top British growth stock I’d buy now

| Roland Head

This growth stock has tripled since October 2020. Roland Head explains why he still wants to buy this quality business.

Read more »