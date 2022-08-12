Home » Investing Articles » 7 firms where I’d invest £1k in my Stocks & Shares ISA today

7 firms where I’d invest £1k in my Stocks & Shares ISA today

Jon Smith explains the sectors and specific stocks within them that he’s targeting for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market is a rather uncertain place at the moment. So with a spare £1k, I want to be selective in where I look to allocate my money. Given the tax benefits, it makes sense for me to invest via my Stocks and Shares ISA. To take advantage of both my ISA allocation and the current opportunities, here’s where I’m thinking about putting my cash.

Picking up dividends from finance

The first area is financial services. My focus on this sector is actually related to dividend payouts. During the current period of high inflation, picking up sustainable income from stocks is an aim of mine. Sure, the current yields won’t completely offset inflation, but it certainly is a lot better than taking the full impact of it!

For example, if I invest some of my £1k equally between Legal & General, Aviva, and St. James’s Place, I’d have an average dividend yield of 5.50%.

The benefit of having these income stocks in my ISA is that I don’t have to pay any dividend tax. Usually, after I reach my allowance limit (£2k), I have to pay tax on any excess dividends for the rest of the year. This doesn’t apply for stocks in my ISA.

Supermarket stalwarts for my Stocks & Shares ISA

Another sector I’d park some of my money in is supermarkets. Following the Bank of England’s gloomy forecasts for 2023, I want to have some stocks that will have strong demand regardless of consumer income levels.

Supermarkets such as Tesco and J Sainsbury fit the bill in my opinion. I’d stay clear of more high end options and go for the middle-bracket companies. I feel both options give me a defensive tilt to my ISA that can help to protect me in the coming year.

One risk I’m aware of is the thin profit margins. Over the past five years, the Tesco operating profit margin has ranged between 2.9% to 4.6%. The implications of this is that with only a small swing in higher costs, this profit could turn to a loss.

Hot lithium stocks

Finally, to try and turbo charge some potential profits, I’d look to commodity stocks for growth potential. Given that the bulk of my £1k has gone on relatively conservative options, I’m happy to allocate the rest to some higher risk ideas.

I recently wrote about European Metal Holdings and Trident Royalties. These are two companies with interests in lithium. Lithium should have long-term potential, due to the commercial use in batteries.

My ISA is a good home for these due to not having to pay capital gains tax. If either option really does explode in coming years and I can sell for a healthy profit, I don’t have to pay away a chunk to the taxman.

The concern with this sub-sector is that lithium mines are mostly at early stages. So if extraction turns out to be harder than expected, or flops completely, it’s game over.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J) and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

After a 10% price jump, is this a top FTSE 100 share to buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

I'm always on the lookout for my next share to buy. But I'd taken my eye off this one after…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 of my top shares to buy before the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 may have closed above 7,500 earlier this week, but many stocks still haven't recovered. So, here are…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I’ve bought with yields above 8%

| Christopher Ruane

As inflation rises, our writer is trying to earn passive income by owning dividend shares. Here are two he's bought…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to profit from the next bull market

| Alan Oscroft

How can Warren Buffett's guidance help us to pick the most profitable companies to invest in over the next couple…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d have now if I’d invested £1k in Scottish Mortgage shares 5 years ago!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares came crashing down last year after a multi-year bull run. But would I have made money if…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

How I’m using £120 a month to aim for £12,500 a year in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Everyone wants to earn passive income, right? Well I'm looking to invest the money I don't need now, to generate…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the Legal & General dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General has paid out some monster dividends in recent years. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the dividend forecast…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Is now the time to be snapping up Rolls-Royce shares?

| Charlie Keough

Rolls-Royce shares have faced numerous setbacks in the recent past. However, could now be the time to buy? This Fool…

Read more »