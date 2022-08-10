Home » Investing Articles » Is the Tullow Oil (TLW) share price poised to take off?

Is the Tullow Oil (TLW) share price poised to take off?

The Tullow Oil (TLW) share price has been more volatile than some of its bigger peers this year. But is this stock right for my portfolio?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset

Image source: Getty Images

The Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW) share price is up 12% over the past year. That might sound like a decent return, but it’s not great compared to other oil and gas stocks. For example, hydrocarbons giant Shell is up 48% over the past 12 months, and that reflects the soaring oil price.

But the longer story looks pretty bad for Tullow. In fact, it’s down 70% over three years, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. It has collapsed over the past decade.

So, let’s take a close look at Tullow’s performance and see whether it’s right for my portfolio.

A decade of setbacks

A decade ago, Tullow shares traded for well over 1,000p each. Today, Tullow is trading for around 50p.

The firm focuses on developing hydrocarbon resources in nascent and frontier markets, primarily in Africa. It is also known for employing a more localised business model than some of its competitors. However, a VP once remarked that sandwiches for its Ghana operations were still flown in from Europe!

But generally, and I explored this at length in my doctoral research, Tullow’s more localised business model was deemed to be leaner than other companies that transitionally employ expatriates and use international supply chains in their global operations.

However, the London-based firm has experienced a number of expensive setbacks, including in Uganda. Tullow submitted its field development plans to the Ugandan government in 2013. But the state never responded to the firm’s plans. To make matters worse, Tullow was hit with a massive tax bill when it attempted to farm down its operations to CNOOC and Total.

Outlook

Things are starting to look up again for Tullow. It recently announced an agreement for a merger with cash-rich British independent Capricorn. And this should help Tullow because it can leverage Capricorn’s cash to progress some of its highly-promising development projects, such as its operations in Kenya.

In a July update, Tullow said free cash flow in the first half was neutral, following an arbitration payment and an acquisition. However, looking to the full year, it reiterated free cash flow guidance of $200m, assuming an average oil price of $95 a barrel.

It expects to produce between 59,000 and 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.

Yet looking at the year ahead, there is some uncertainty around oil prices. Some analysts see them hitting $65 by the end of the year amid a global economic downturn, others see them soaring to $380 if Russia cuts production.

In the long run, I actually see oil remaining higher for longer as we enter a period of scarcity and intense competition for resources. So I’m actually pretty bullish on oil beyond 2022 and 2023. But I contend there might be better opportunities to buy ‘big oil’ later this year.

However, Tullow is a little different to the big oil firms. There are now some doubts whether the Capricorn merger will go ahead amid concern from that firm’s shareholders. I’m actually holding off buying right now because of this and because of increasing vulnerability, caused by global inflation, in the emerging markets in which Tullow operates.

Right now, I don’t think the Tullow share price is poised to take off.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Royal Mail shares while they’re under 300p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Royal Mail's share price has come down a long way in 2022 and is currently under 300p. Edward Sheldon looks…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

I’d forget buy-to-let and buy these REITs for passive income!

| Royston Wild

I think REITs are a great way to generate healthy streams of passive income. Here's why I think they're a…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 shares to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

The FTSE 100 is home to many potential gems. Our writer considers if he can reach millionaire status by uncovering…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire!

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle for investments. In fact, many investors have become ISA millionaires. Here's…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is on the up! Here’s why I’d buy

| Charlie Keough

After a poor first half of the year, the Scottish Mortgage share price is beginning to rise. Here, this Fool…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I be grabbing cheap Lloyds shares?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have underperformed in recent years. Here, this Fool explains why he's still considering the stock for his portfolio.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How I’m using UK dividend shares to try and turn £20,000 into £100,000

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has ambitious investment goals -- and patience. Here he explains how he's buying UK dividend shares to try…

Read more »

Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard
Investing Articles

I’m taking a defensive stance by investing in the FTSE ahead of the recession

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

The FTSE has outperformed several indices in 2022, including the S&P 500. Jacob Ambrose Willson believes it can be used…

Read more »