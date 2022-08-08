Home » Investing Articles » This REIT could be the perfect stock to supercharge my passive income stream!

This REIT could be the perfect stock to supercharge my passive income stream!

Jabran Khan is looking for stocks to boost his passive income through dividend payments. He identifies one REIT to help do that.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

Boosting my passive income stream through dividend payments is a core part of my investment strategy. I own a number of real estate investment trusts (REITs) already. Another REIT I believe could help boost my holdings is NewRiver (LSE:NRR). Here’s why.

Retail property investment

A REIT is a business set up to make money from property that will yield rental income. As a rule, REITs must return 90% of profits to shareholders as dividend payments.

NewRiver is a REIT that specialises in buying, developing, and managing retail and leisure spaces throughout the UK. These usually consist of shopping centres and retail parks that provide essential goods to local communities.

So what’s happening with NewRiver shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 86p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 74p, which is a 16% increase over a 12-month period.

A REIT with risks

As with any dividend stock, dividends are never guaranteed. They can be cancelled at the discretion of the business at any time. This can be for a few reasons. A few that spring to mind are poor performance or an external event such as a pandemic or financial crash. Usually, when events like these occur, many businesses cancel dividends to conserve cash.

Specifically in regards to NewRiver, the changing face of retail does pose a threat to its business and investment case. The rise of online shopping, along with the technology-driven world we live in, has meant more traditional retail businesses have suffered. A lack of footfall and customers turning to online alternatives has meant many retailers have fallen by the wayside. With this in mind, NewRiver may find it struggles to fill its sites in the longer term.

The bull case and what I’m doing now

So to the positives then. I note that NewRiver has had a new lease of life under new CEO Allan Lockhart. He has managed to navigate the business away from potential disaster by streamlining operations, paying down surging debt levels, and restoring its dividend. He decided to streamline by selling some of its unprofitable locations. My research indicated that NewRiver’s occupancy rate is over 95% and rental rates continue to rise.

A Q1 trading update released by NewRiver at the end of July covering the period ending 30 June made for excellent reading. It confirmed that occupancy and rental collection had both increased to over 96%. Furthermore, it boosted cash flow and now has £93m at its disposal. Crucially, it also managed to secure a fixed interest rate on debt until March 2028. This means that despite interest rates rising, servicing the debt won’t become tougher for it due to its fixed rate.

NewRiver’s ongoing turnaround currently makes it seem an attractive stock to buy to boost my passive income stream. The shares’ current dividend yield stands at over 8%! This easily surpasses the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%.

Overall, I think NewRiver could be an excellent REIT to add to my holdings. I would add some shares to my holdings and expect dividends to continue boosting my passive income for the foreseeable future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is another stock market crash on the way?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The US stock market has already crashed in 2022, losing 25% of its value at its June low. However, UK…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A 6.2% FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d buy to boost my income

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 dividend stock offers a yield well above the index average. Here's why I'd buy it to supercharge…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

2 beaten down FTSE 100 shares that look ready for liftoff 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With the UK market showing strong signs of recovery, I am considering these two overlooked FTSE 100 shares for my…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 top UK shares for August 2022 and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

I've been buying top UK shares since late June such as these three companies that look attractive right now.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 live: the Footsie closes on 7,500

| Dr. James Fox

The Footsie, like many other global markets, has been pretty volatile in recent months, but today it almost closed above…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

High-dividend stocks! Should I buy Royal Mail’s shares for its 7.3% yield?

| Royston Wild

The Royal Mail share price carries a dividend yield twice as large as the average for UK shares. Does this…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

UK shares: should I buy this oil and gas infrastructure stock?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for the best UK shares for his holdings. Could this oil and gas infrastructure provider fit…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 property stock for consistent returns?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking to supercharge his returns and delves deeper into the FTSE 250 property stock that focuses on…

Read more »