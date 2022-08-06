Home » Investing Articles » Income or growth? These top-performing FTSE 100 shares could deliver both

Income or growth? These top-performing FTSE 100 shares could deliver both

Investing is often seen as a choice between buying income or growth stocks. These FTSE 100 shares have proven this to be false by delivering both.

Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
many happy international football fans watching tv

Image source: Getty Images

A common question asked by investors who are just starting their investing journey is: should I invest in income stocks or growth stocks? The answer, of course, is there doesn’t have to be a choice if you find the right stocks. Some can deliver both. Here I look at some FTSE 100 shares that have done just that, and consider whether they can keep up their winning streak.

A toast to excellence

What do the brands Smirnoff, Gordon’s Gin and Guinness all have in common? They’re all owned by British drinks giant Diageo (LSE:DGE). In fact, Diageo owns over 200 brands sold in more than 180 countries. This large portfolio of brands has driven excellent business results for many years.

And this has been reflected in the share price, which is up around 8% over the past 12 months, compared to the FTSE 100’s gain of 4.8%. Over five years, shares of Diageo have outperformed the FTSE 100 by a wide margin, returning 55% versus a decline of about 1% for the index. If we add in Diageo’s dividend, which currently yields around 2%, then we have a stock that has delivered both growth and income over decent time frames.

Continuing excellence

In its most recent update, Diageo reported operating profit of £4.4bn, which was up 18% year over year. Its brands continue to gain market share overall and there was broad-based growth across all regions and categories, with particularly strong growth in scotch, tequila and beer.

Importantly, Diageo noted that ”price increases and supply productivity savings more than offset the absolute impact of cost inflation”. This means that Diageo, so far, has been able to pass costs onto its customers, which demonstrates both its pricing power and brand loyalty. This year’s final dividend was also increased by 5%.

The company also announced that it has acquired 21Seeds, a rapidly growing tequila brand, and disposed of a portfolio of brands in India. I like this constant product optimisation, where Diageo buys exciting new brands with the profits of cash-cow staples (such as Johnnie Walker and Buchanan’s), whilst ditching poor-performing labels. This is a great competitive advantage.

Recession risk

Of course, we should consider the impact a global recession could have on the performance of Diageo shares. During recessions, consumers tend to tighten belts and spend less money on discretionary activities, such as dining out in restaurants and visiting cocktail bars. Obviously, if consumer demand weakens for its brands, Diageo could see a fall in profits. Though unlikely, this might even result in a cut to its dividend. That could negatively affect the share price in the short term.

That said, there’s the old truism that ‘the strong tend to get stronger‘ during challenging times. So I envisage Diageo opportunistically adding more brands to its portfolio during a recession. And there is also the darker reality that when the economy goes to the dogs, consumers often find solace and distraction in, say, the odd glass of Johnnie Walker or Baileys Irish Cream.

I expect Diageo to keep winning, and I’m considering adding shares to my portfolio in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentionedThe Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

3 of the best shares to buy for the recession

| Paul Summers

Things are looking bleak for the UK economy. Paul Summers picks out three shares to buy for the looming recession.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap UK shares with £200 a month in an ISA to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 2022 stock market correction has produced countless cheap UK shares that could propel portfolios to new heights.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 monthly in shares to target a £32,000 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates how small monthly investments in UK shares can lead to substantial passive income in the long term.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 stocks to buy for long-term passive income!

| Royston Wild

Dividend shares are a proven way for investors to make a second income. Here are two I think could be…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Final call! Why I’d invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares today

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price should take off as normality returns, says Roland Head. He thinks it's time to buy.

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

2 FTSE growth stocks to buy as the US market becomes almost uninvestible!

| Dr. James Fox

For me, the current exchange rate makes long-term investments in the US a no-go. That's why I'm looking at these…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks to buy in August

| Charlie Keough

In this article, this Fool picks out two top dividend stocks he's buying this month to combat spiking inflation.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are trading at a discount vs NAV! Does this make it a buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares are among the most watched on the FTSE 100. The stock gained hugely in 2021, before collapsing…

Read more »