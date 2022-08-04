Home » Investing Articles » Down 16%! Is now the time to buy the dip in the FTSE 250?

Down 16%! Is now the time to buy the dip in the FTSE 250?

The FTSE 250 index has badly underperformed the FTSE 100 over the past year. Does this mean some second-tier shares are now bargains for our writer’s portfolio?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

2022 has not been kind to the FTSE 250 index so far. It has fallen 16% and is now 14% down over the past 12 months. That compares badly to the FTSE 100, which has grown 5% in a year. But both contain UK shares exposed to wider economic trends.

So why is the FTSE 250 suffering like this – and is it a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

Painful fall

I think the reason the FTSE 250 has fared worse than the FTSE 100 lately reflects the different make-up of the two indices. The secondary index consists of smaller companies, many of which are still at a growth stage. The flagship FTSE 100, by contrast, includes a lot of companies that have been established for a long time and have mature businesses.

The split is not always as simple as that but, in broad terms, that is why I see the FTSE 250 as more of a growth pick than the FTSE 100. But in a bleak economy, growth shares often suffer. Investors are less attracted by the prospects of jam tomorrow and instead may prefer to put their money into proven businesses that have shown before they can make it through recessions.

Using that approach, I understand why the FTSE 100 may look more attractive to some investors than the FTSE 250.

Potential buying opportunity

However, the index contains several hundred shares. Even if the index itself has been moving down, does that mean the business outlook for all of the firms is getting worse? I do not think so.

For example, health landlord Assura is down 12% in the past year. But I think the demand outlook for healthcare property rental remains strong. The Assura dividend continues to grow. Computacenter has fallen 7% in a year, even though revenues and profits grew strongly last year. Meanwhile, ITV is 38% cheaper than a year ago, despite strong growth as seen in last week’s interim results. Here, earnings per share doubled compared to the same period last year.

Of course, the companies all face risks. A corporate spending slowdown could hurt revenues at Computacenter, while the cost of new services could eat into profit margins at ITV. Assura’s balance sheet could suffer if property prices fall.

But even bearing in mind the risks, I see some attractive opportunities in the FTSE 250 for my portfolio right now.

Buying the dip in the FTSE 250

That is where I think the approach of picking individual shares to add to a portfolio can be helpful. As the FTSE 250 has tumbled, some of the shares in it potentially offer me good value. But not all of them do. So rather than simply buying shares that look cheap purely on financial measures, I am looking for companies I think have a strong outlook and that trade at an attractive price.

From the FTSE 250, that recently led me to add ITV to my portfolio. Hopefully, I can find some great opportunities to help build my future wealth.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in ITV. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks with monster yields to buy before the next bull run!

| Dr. James Fox

With inflation at record highs, I'm looking at UK stocks offering big dividend yields to help my portfolio grow. I…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Are Tesla shares headed back to $1,000?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at the growing Tesla share price and considers where it might be headed -- and what that…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 high-dividend FTSE 100 stocks I’d avoid like the plague!

| Royston Wild

There are plenty of top, high-dividend stocks for investors to choose from today. But these FTSE 100 income stocks are…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Are these the best dividend stocks to battle inflation?

| Paul Summers

Inflation is wreaking havoc on stock markets. This Fool picks out two dividend stocks he'd buy to ease the pain.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares drop 5%! Is this a buying opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares tanked when the market opened on Thursday as the engineering giant highlighted that inflation was eating into profits.

Read more »

Man using credit card and smartphone for purchasing goods online.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Abrdn shares just for the 9.1% dividend? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Abrdn shares looks dirt-cheap for my passive income portfolio. But can the asset manager sustain this sky-high yield in the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy this FTSE 100 share to fight inflation!

| Charlie Keough

Rising inflation is causing panic among investors. Here, this Fool picks out a FTSE 100 share he thinks can help…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Why I’m investing in Taylor Wimpey shares while they’re £1.26 a pop

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

The UK housing market is showing continued signs of resilience and, after posting strong half-year profits, Jacob Ambrose Willson is…

Read more »