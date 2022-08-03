Home » Investing Articles » Down 70%, Ferrexpo shares are certainly cheap. But are they worth the risk?

Down 70%, Ferrexpo shares are certainly cheap. But are they worth the risk?

Ferrexpo shares have collapsed this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But it’s still operating despite the war.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO) shares are among those most impacted by the war in Ukraine. The commodity mining company has its operating base in central Ukraine, where it runs three iron-ore mines and an iron ore pellet production facility. Ferrexpo is the third largest exporter of iron ore pellets in the world.

So let’s take a closer look at why this stock has collapsed, today’s earnings update, and whether it could be right for my portfolio.

A tough year

Ferrexpo stock collapsed this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Switzerland-headquartered firm immediately highlighted the impact of “operational and logistical constraints” in the weeks after the invasion.

The firm said logistics routes to markets in Europe via rail and barge remained open, while the Black Sea routes were immediately closed. Pivdennyi, the port used for sea-based exports, remains closed despite Ukraine maintaining control over the commercial facility near Odesa.

To make issues worse, the iron ore price has fallen significantly. Fresh Covid-19 outbreaks in China clouded demand prospects in the world’s top steel producer. PMI data from China this week highlighted the continuing production challenges.

But China is also threatening to centralise its procurement of iron. This isn’t the first time China has been poised to do this, but it’s certainly being seen as a real issue this year. The price of iron ore hit record highs of more than $210/tonne in June 2021, but fell as low as $100/tonne last month. It jumped above $120/tonne earlier this week.

H1 performance

On Wednesday, Ferrexpo published its financial report for the past six months, and the above challenges were clearly reflected on its performance. Revenues declined 31% to $936m as a result of lower production and tighter market conditions.

H1 post-tax profit declined 88% to $82m, reflecting an impairment of $254m during the period. The firm highlighted the impact of higher costs, lower production volumes, rising global inflation and energy prices.

However, there were some positives. Ferrexpo remains in a net cash position with $177m of cash and cash equivalents, with minimal debt (around $5m).

It’s also worth noting that the fall in production was perhaps less than might be expected for a company operating in a war zone. Total pellet production fell 14% year-on-year while sales fell 21%.

Would I buy Ferrexpo shares?

Until today’s update, Ferrexpo had a price-to-earnings ratio of around 1.1. That’s very cheap, but clearly a sign that something isn’t right.

But it all comes down to the conflict in Ukraine. If the war appeared to be nearing an end, it might be worth taking a risk on this stock. It certainly tempted me earlier on as I had assumed it might be over relatively quickly.

However, I can’t see it coming to an end any time soon. And therefore, I’m not buying this stock right now.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Does the lower Royal Mail share price mean it’s time to buy?

| Kevin Godbold

The Royal Mail share price has been frustrating, but value could be building and changes in the business may be…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

Five steps to aim for £500 in passive income every month

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks it’s possible to earn substantial passive income each month by making a handful of moves. Here they…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

A 3-step way to help crush the market with this investment trust 

| Kevin Godbold

This investment trust's amazing track record has been driven by a simple strategy that can be distilled into 3 simple…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta Platforms (Facebook) shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta Platforms stock has tanked over the last year, losing more than 50% of its value. Edward Sheldon looks at…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

How I’m investing £200 a month in these 2 FTSE 100 shares

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he finds these two FTSE 100 firms so appealing and how he's starting the practice of…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £100 in monthly income

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how he'd use his Stocks and Shares ISA to achieve a decent level of income in the…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 250 stocks that could soon take off!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at how the pandemic hit these two FTSE 250 stocks and explains why he thinks they could…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares I bought for extra passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

Last week, I bought these two UK shares after their stock prices dropped. One now offers a dividend yield of…

Read more »