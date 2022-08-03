Home » Investing Articles » Could this global media business be one of the best shares to buy now?

Could this global media business be one of the best shares to buy now?

This Fool looks closer at a digital media business that could be one of the best shares to buy for his holdings.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

With technology changing the way the world works, I believe some of the best shares to buy now are linked to the rise of tech. One stock I am interested in is Future Plc (LSE:FUTR). Should I buy the shares for my holdings? Let’s take a closer look.

Tech-based media

As a quick reminder, Future is an international media and digital publishing business. It creates, provides, and maintains technology, and has relationships with leading brands throughout the world to bolster their presence and keep them in contact with their customers. Some of its technology includes website platforms, lead generation tools, and email delivery systems.

So what’s happening with Future shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 1,751p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 3,594p, which is a 51% decline over a 12-month period. I believe the shares have dropped due to recent macroeconomic headwinds as well geopolitical factors. Furthermore, the business’ acquisition-led approach can be seen as risky, which affects investor sentiment too. I am not concerned by the share price drop. In fact, it could present a buying opportunity.

The best shares to buy have risks too

As mentioned above, acquisition-led business models are often seen as high-risk. This is because there is a greater chance of two major issues. Firstly, anyone can overpay for a business. Overpaying can affect a balance sheet, investor sentiment, operations, and eventually returns too. Next, if a newly added business fails to amalgamate into the existing offering, this can affect operations and performance. More importantly, it can often be costly to dispose of a failed acquisition. This is something I must be wary of relating to Future.

Even with technology adoption rising, I noted that Future performed exceptionally well during the pandemic period. This will have been due to consumers spending less time out and about socialising, and more time on their devices. I can’t help but think that perhaps this performance was a one-off and now that restrictions are easing, it may not be able to maintain its trading momentum.

The bull case and my verdict

So to the positives of Future shares then. Firstly, I note that it has an excellent track record of performance. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Looking back, I can see it has grown revenue and profit for the past four years in a row.

Next, Future shares pay a dividend, which would boost my passive income stream. Now the current dividend yield is minimal, under 1% in fact, but if it can continue growing performance, I don’t see why it can’t gradually increase this. I am aware that dividends can be cancelled at any time, however.

Finally, Future makes money from advertising on its websites and platforms, as well as affiliate fees such as those when someone purchases something from comparison sites, like GoCompare. With the reliance on smartphones and tablets for day-to-day activities, I believe Future could see its revenue and profit increase in the future.

Overall, I would add Future shares to my holdings. For me the positives outweigh the negatives and I believe Future shares could provide consistent returns for my portfolio in the future.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Future. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why Pinterest stock popped 10%!

| John Choong

Pinterest announced its Q2 results after the US market closed on Monday. The next day, its stock popped by more…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price hit £1 or 50p first?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price is in pennies. Is that a bargain for Christopher Ruane or could the aerospace stock keep…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Are Games Workshop shares a classic Buffett-style investment?

| Christopher Ruane

Applying investing principles used by the Sage of Omaha, our writer runs the slide rule over Games Workshop shares as…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Barclays shares dive 25% since January. Time to buy more?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Barclays shares have lost around a quarter of their value since their January highs. But after falling so far, are…

Read more »

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

Does the lower BT share price mean it’s time to buy?

| Kevin Godbold

The BT share price has been frustrating, but value could be building for the long term as the company rolls…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Will the Scottish Mortgage share price keep on soaring?

| Royston Wild

The Scottish Mortgage share price has continued to claw back ground amid improving risk appetite. Can it continue? And should…

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Can I find recession-proof shares this August?

| Christopher Ruane

Is hunting for recession-proof shares doomed to fail? Our writer sees risk in all shares, but thinks the concept could…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Investing Articles

The Deliveroo share price has crashed to pennies. So what?

| Christopher Ruane

The Deliveroo share price has lost 70% of its value in just one year. But our writer still has no…

Read more »