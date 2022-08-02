Home » Investing Articles » 2 top FTSE 100 shares to buy in August for big dividends

2 top FTSE 100 shares to buy in August for big dividends

Our writer considers a pair of FTSE 100 shares with dividend yields over 5% that he’d buy for his passive income portfolio this month.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation is running at a fresh 40-year high. As my cash in the bank loses value day by day, this summer I’m turning to FTSE 100 shares that can provide me with sizeable passive income streams to soften the blow.

Here are two Footsie dividend stocks with tasty yields I’d add to my stock market portfolio today.

Admiral Group

The Admiral Group (LSE: ADM) share price has trailed the FTSE 100 index by a significant margin this year — it’s down nearly 38%. The fall has pushed the stock’s dividend yield up to a whopping 6.78%.

The insurer recently suffered a heavy sell-off due to a profit warning issued by competitor Sabre Insurance Group, which itself was caused by inflationary pressures. Admiral shares were dragged down amid growing fears of a risk the company will post disappointing H1 results on 10 August.

However, now trading below £20 per share, the stock could be oversold in my view. A key advantage the business has over its competitors is greater diversification. This may help shield it from higher claim volumes and rising car repair costs.

Granted, UK motor insurance makes up the lion’s share of Admiral’s revenue. Nonetheless, UK household insurance, international insurance, and loans also contribute significantly to the company’s bottom line.

Source: Admiral Group 2021 Full Year Results

I’m particularly encouraged by the firm’s loan book growth to £607m gross balances in FY21 (up 51% on the previous year). The group is optimistic this will hit £800m-£950m this year.

I’ll wait to see whether the company makes substantial revisions to its dividend forecast on results day before investing. Provided Admiral can demonstrate it’s able to navigate the inflationary climate successfully, I view the share price slump as an excellent dip-buying opportunity for me.

Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND) shares have fared better this year, falling 5.5%. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) since 2007, it’s the UK’s largest commercial property development and investment company. The stock yields a healthy 5.29%.

At 31 March, this FTSE 100 property business owned a £12bn portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs spanning 24m square feet. It has a particularly high concentration in central London, with 56% of its portfolio located in the West End alone.

Source: Land Securities Annual Results 2022 Presentation

The latest financial results were largely positive. The company’s gross asset value increased 11% year-on-year and dividends per share rocketed 37%. Gross rental income was also slightly up, rising 3% to £586m.

It’s not all plain sailing for Landsec shares, however. The Q2 2022 RICS UK Commercial Property Survey results signalled “a more cautious tonewith a weakening outlook across the broader economy anticipated to weigh on the market going forward“. A sharp downturn in commercial real estate prices would be a headwind for the share price.

Nonetheless, the REIT has a high-quality portfolio and I’m bullish on its long-term investment prospects. With flagship properties to its name, such as the Brighton Marina and Bluewater in Kent, I like Landsec’s diversification as well as its strength in the capital. I’d buy this stock for additional real estate exposure in my portfolio and solid dividends.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group and Landsec. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in a new Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details the reasons why and how he'd use a Stocks and Shares ISA as an investment tool for…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Haleon shares at £3?

| Roland Head

Haleon shares could provide a reliable stream of dividends for many years, says Roland Head.

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

What the stock market might need is a good recession

| Alan Oscroft

Is the US economy in recession? Is the UK economy destined to follow? Long-term stock market investors shouldn't really care.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Which FTSE 100 companies pay the best dividends right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at the FTSE 100 companies with the highest dividend yields and discusses whether he would…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 irresistible FTSE 250 investment trusts to buy before the market recovers

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two investment trusts from the FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) he'd buy before markets start firing again.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

3 reasons Scottish Mortgage shares could explode in a stock market recovery

| Charlie Carman

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 34% in 2022, but could they be a great buy as global stock markets show…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

7.2% and 9.1% yields! 2 cheap stocks to buy with big dividends

| Royston Wild

These ultra-cheap stocks carry mighty dividend yields as well as low P/E ratios. Here's why I think they're top buys…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

Why I’m buying these 2 beaten-down growth stocks before the market recovers

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods highlights two growth stocks that he's buying at low levels in advance of a potential stock market recovery.

Read more »