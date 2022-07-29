Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage shares jump on tech stock results! Should I buy?

Scottish Mortgage shares jump on tech stock results! Should I buy?

Earnings week has been a mixed bag for tech stocks. But Scottish Mortgage shares rose on Friday after Amazon and Apple posted solid figures.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping

Image source: Getty Images

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) shares started the year on a downward track. But its fortunes have been improving, and today, the share price jumped 4% after some positive earnings results from Apple and Amazon.

I’ve already bought some Scottish Mortgage stock for my pension, but maybe I’m too late to add it to my ISA. Let’s take a closer look.

What is Scottish Mortgage?

Scottish Mortgage is a publicly traded investment trust and its share price reflects the value of the stock that it owns.

The trust is heavily weighted in growth stocks, notably those listed in the US and China, as well as unlisted companies. It owns shares in a number of household names, including biotech Moderna, EV maker Tesla, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

It had been one of the most successful funds in recent years. However, it lost its position as the UK’s largest investment trust in market-cap terms this year as the value of growth stocks collapsed.

The growth stock collapse was reflected in Scottish Mortgage’s share price, which fell from highs around 1,500p per share in November to less than 700p in June.

Today’s surge

Scottish Mortgage surged on Friday after tech giants Apple and Amazon reported very positive results. Amazon is Scottish Mortgage’s seventh-largest holding. Scottish Mortgage does not own Apple shares, but the iPhone maker’s better-than-expected earnings have given a boost to the sector as a whole.

Amazon sales were up 7% in three months to June. It marks one of slowest growth periods in the company’s history but still better than expected. Apple registered record Q3 revenue of $83bn despite concerns about flagging consumer confidence.

Would I buy Scottish Mortgage shares?

Scottish Mortgage’s biggest holdings all tanked at the beginning of 2022. Moderna, IlluminaASML Holding, Tesla, and Tencent are the trust’s five biggest holdings, and they’re all down considerably over the past year, with the exception of Tesla. These companies collectively represent around 30% of the portfolio.

But now valuations are starting to look more attractive and we’ve seen growth and tech stocks make gains over the past two months. I actually bought Scottish Mortgage shares at 700p. For me, it seemed like a natural turning point as valuations fell.

But I’m still bullish on Scottish Mortgage. Not necessarily because I see a huge amount of upside for the biggest holdings, but because Scottish Mortgage’s stock pickers have an uncanny ability to choose the next generation of big winners.

It could be the case that the next big winners are already sitting in the portfolio, and we just don’t know who they are yet. Let’s face it, most of us hadn’t heard of Moderna before the pandemic.

There are also smaller holdings like NIO, which I’m quite excited about. The Chinese EV maker is on an impressive growth curve and could, one day, rival Tesla. China is also pushing EVs as it seeks to take pollution out of its cities — although massive coal power plants still create pollution outside city boundaries.

So, at 866p, I’d buy Scottish Mortgage stock for my ISA.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox owns shares in Scottish Mortgage and NIO. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML Holding, Amazon, and Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Does the falling Pennon share price make it a bargain utility?

| Christopher Ruane

The Pennon share price has been going down like a leaky boat. Does that make it a compelling investment opportunity…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

The ITM Power share price jumped a fifth this month. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

After the ITM Power share price performed strongly this month, our writer considers whether to invest. But how should he…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k in income shares this summer

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's putting his free cash to work in income shares at the moment, and where he's…

Read more »

Saucepan on a gas hob
Investing Articles

Could Centrica profits power my retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

Centrica profits for the first half came in north of a billion pounds. Could such earnings fund dividends and help…

Read more »

Gold medal
Investing Articles

This cheap FTSE 100 company looks set to become a winner again

| Robert Cooley

One FTSE 100 retail share has continued to deliver outstanding business performance, yet its share price has almost halved since…

Read more »

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

The 14% Jupiter dividend yield is safe for now. But what comes next?

| Christopher Ruane

There was good news about the Jupiter dividend today. But what should I do with my shares in the fund…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 cheap growth shares to buy after these latest results?

| Alan Oscroft

A number of potential growth shares have slumped in price over the past 12 months. Will the latest results make…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Standard Chartered shares jump on big profit increase! Should I buy or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Standard Chartered shares jumped on Friday after investors cheered a 19% profit hike a $500m share buyback. So, am I…

Read more »