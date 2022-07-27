Home » Investing Articles » UK stock investing: 2 of the best dividend shares to buy right now

UK stock investing: 2 of the best dividend shares to buy right now

2022 has been a tough year for income investors, yet Zaven Boyrazian has identified two dividend shares paying impressive sustainable yields.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

With such high uncertainty surrounding the UK’s economic outlook, dividend shares haven’t exactly been delivering the best performances lately. Or at least, that’s what some of the stock prices would suggest. Yet looking deeper at the underlying businesses, there are plenty of companies offering impressive yields backed by strong financials.

With that in mind, here are two top dividend stocks I’m eager to add to my portfolio in 2022.

Building passive income from cardboard boxes

Sometimes a terrific business doesn’t have to offer a ground-breaking product. That’s certainly true, in my opinion, for DS Smith (LSE:SMDS). The company is a manufacturer of cardboard boxes. As boring as that sounds, it’s a critical component of the rapidly expanding e-commerce industry.

Lately, these dividend shares haven’t been top performers. In fact, the stock is actually down 36% over the last 12 months. There are undoubtedly numerous factors at play. But one primary catalyst behind this lacklustre performance is the drop in consumer spending. With fewer items being purchased online, there are growing fears that demand for DS Smith’s products is set to drop.

While it’s certainly a valid concern, I’m personally not worried. Why? Because it’s ultimately a short-term problem. In the meantime, looking at the latest results paints quite a different picture. Revenue for its 2022 fiscal year ended April was up 21% year-on-year. Pre-tax profits surged 64% courtesy of expanding margins, and dividends were even boosted by 24% to 15p per share.

That certainly sounds like solid progress, in my mind. And with a 5.6% dividend yield, I’m quite tempted to snatch up some shares for my passive income portfolio.

One of the best UK dividend shares to buy?

Sticking to the theme of ancillary e-commerce services, Warehouse REIT (LSE:WHR) is another company that’s caught my attention. The group owns and manages a vast portfolio of last-mile warehouses scattered across the United Kingdom.

These facilities are leased out to businesses of all sizes, predominantly as online order fulfilment centres. And with demand for well-positioned logistical centres skyrocketing while availability shrinks, management has had little trouble growing its operations.

Much like DS Smith, fears of an e-commerce slowdown and property market correction have caused these dividend shares to stagnate for most of the last 12 months. In fact, the stock price has remained basically flat in the past year. These fears are somewhat warranted. After all, if e-commerce demand drops, some of the firm’s smaller tenants may not renew their lease agreements. And management may simultaneously struggle to find replacements.

Yet, once again, this does not seem to reflect the underlying company, whose leasing operating profits came in 43% higher at £35.4m. With a business having a track record of expanding its dividend policy in line with profit growth, it’s not surprising to see the total dividends paid surge by a similar level. And today, this business offers an impressive 4.3% yield for my passive income portfolio.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended DS Smith and Warehouse REIT. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks to buy in August

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at two FTSE 100 companies that he thinks could be set for higher share prices next month.

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’m drip-feeding £250 a month into these 2 top UK shares

| Andrew Woods

Unfortunately, my savings account is dry after the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis. But I've got a plan to load…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

3 steps to passive income of £333 per month

| Paul Summers

This Fool explains how he'd set about earnings hundreds of pounds in passive income from the stock market.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 high-potential FTSE 250 stocks 

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 250 is loaded with promising stocks backed by strong businesses and I'd buy these three right now in…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in BAE shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Roland Head

The BAE Systems share price has set new records over the last year, but are further gains likely? Roland Head…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d follow Warren Buffett’s tips today to aim for early retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The stock market correction is a rare chance to kick Warren Buffett's investing strategy into overdrive, paving the way for…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d consider owning Ibstock shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been considering buying Ibstock shares for his portfolio. Here are a trio of things he finds attractive…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

The Compass Group share price continues to climb. Here’s what I’m doing now

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan notes that The Compass Group share price is rising. He decides if he would buy or avoid the…

Read more »