Home » Investing Articles » If I’d bought £1k of easyJet shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d bought £1k of easyJet shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

easyJet shares rose on Tuesday despite it making a loss during the last quarter. Let’s take a closer look at the airline’s recent performance.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

easyJet (LSE:EZJ) shares moved upwards on Tuesday after the airline released its earnings for the last quarter.

However, the earnings didn’t make great reading. So let’s have a closer look at the airline’s recent performance and see whether this stock is right for my portfolio.

A tough year

If I had invested £1,000 in easyJet shares a year ago, today I’d have £550. As a shareholder, I would have been presented with a rights issue back in September. Existing holders bought 93% of the new shares on offer in its £1.2bn offering.

It’s clear that the last 12 months haven’t been good for easyJet, with the share price falling 45%. I, like many other investors, thought the worst was behind the airline this time last year. But I was wrong, there was plenty more pain to come.

Recent performance

On Tuesday, easyJet said that cancellations and delays caused by staff shortages had cost it £133m over its latest quarter to the end of June. The staff shortages have impacted both airlines and airports, causing the so-called travel chaos.

Headline losses before tax came in at £114m.

easyJet said it has worked to minimise the impact of staff shortages in the months ahead. “We have taken action to build the additional resilience needed this summer and the operation has now normalised,” chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

The group said it operated 95% of its scheduled flights during the quarter. It said July, August, and September were currently 71% booked, adding that the load factor was slightly ahead of 2019. Ticket yield for the coming quarter was 13% above pre-pandemic levels.

Outlook

Demand for travel is clearly still high, despite the travel chaos. And easyJet expects to fly near to its pre-pandemic levels from now until the end of the year. So there are plenty of positives to take away from today’s report.

However, there are clearly some issues too.

Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and it will continue to impact travel, both in terms of staffing, and passenger travel plans.

I’m also concerned about the impact of fuel prices. easyJet, like many of its peers, hedges fuel prices to reduce the impact of price spikes on the company’s profitability. The airline said it was 71% hedged for the second half of the year.

But Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed oil prices up, and eventually easyJet will be fully exposed to higher prices unless the spot price falls. I’m unsure what will happen on oil, although I think lower economic growth around the world might see oil prices fall by the end of 2022.

Would I buy easyJet shares?

I already own easyJet shares, but at the current share price, I wouldn’t hesitate to buy more. I don’t think we’re going to see the price shoot up in the near term, but in the long run, the airline will recover. I don’t see long-term demand for travel falling, particularly on European routes.

James Fox owns shares in easyJet. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

2 reasons why the Wickes share price is down 20% today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the points within the half-year results released today that are causing the Wickes share price…

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 stocks for the next bull market

| Harshil Patel

FTSE 250 shares have suffered this year. But the next bull market could be just around the corner. Our writer…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Why I think the BT share price could finally be set to take off

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price has been through a dreadful 10 years. Here's why I think it might have bottomed and…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Can Lloyds shares thrive when the market recovers?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares have fallen in line with many other UK-focused companies over the past year. So, is it now looking…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s why I’d buy stocks

| Paul Summers

Age is just a number. This Fool would always opt to buy stocks over accumulating cash.

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

I was right about the soaring Photo-Me share price! Is there still time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Photo-Me share price has soared after announcing strong results and a special dividend. Has our writer missed the opportunity…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £300 extra income each month by investing in dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer likes buying dividend shares to generate some extra income. Here, he explains how he'd go about it with…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

My 3 biggest stock market predictions for August

| Andrew Woods

Amid economic turmoil, Andrew Woods gives his thoughts on how imminent events could shape the stock market next month.

Read more »