Home » Investing Articles » I’d aim for a million from UK shares with as little as £500 a month

I’d aim for a million from UK shares with as little as £500 a month

UK shares as an asset class offer real potential to transform personal wealth over a working lifetime. Here’s how I’d proceed.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Happy retired couple on a yacht

Image source: Getty Images.

I’m certain its possible to invest £500 a month into UK shares and compound gains to achieve the sum of £1m. And its something achievable well within a person’s working lifetime.

Although such outcomes are never certain because all shares carry risks as well as positive potential.

Wealth-growing power

However, I crunched the numbers based on compounding an average annual gain of 7% from UK shares. And the calculation revealed my investment portfolio would edge over the £1m mark in 38 years.

I admit, that sounds like a long time to me because I don’t have that much working lifetime left. But discovering this possibility in my early 20s would potentially have had me laughing with joy now.

The calculation also revealed my £500 monthly investments over 38 years would have totalled £228,000. And the rest of the gain making up the £1m would have come from compounding those average 7% annual increases. I’m always amazed by the wealth-growing power of the process of compounding.

But I need to heed the words of billionaire investor Warren Buffett and his hugely wealthy sidekick, Charlie Munger. The former once said the first rule of compounding is to“never interrupt it unnecessarily”. But putting such advice into practice may not be as easy as it sounds.

Handling market volatility

One of the main challenges that any long-term investor faces is the frequent occurrence of stock market setbacks. Just recently, we’ve endured the coronavirus crash and a bear market from its bounce-back highs. And it can be discouraging when annual returns turn negative. It’s even possible to succumb to the temptation to stop investing regularly.

But in my example, it would be folly to miss one of the £500 monthly investments. The thing about the stock market is that it regularly moves up and down. And the 7% annualised returns in the illustration are just an average. In reality, I might gain 1% one year, lose 2% the next year and gain 10% the following year, and so on. But if I stop my monthly investments, I’d be interrupting my programme of compounding and committing the ‘sin’ that Munger also warned against.

But is the 7% figure realistic in the first place? I believe so because the UK’s FTSE 100 index has delivered an annualised return with dividends included of around 7.8% over the past few decades. And America’s S&P 500 index has returned about 10.5% on average each year.

Eating my own cooking

Meanwhile, I’ve been eating my own cooking and kept up my monthly investments through all the market volatility of the past few years. I put my money in low-cost index tracker funds and in various Investment trusts such as Finsbury Growth and Income Trust and others.

But on top of that, I’m a dedicated long-term investor and choose to research and invest in individual company shares. And I do so with the aim of beating that annualised 7% rate of return. It’s a good goal to have because small increases in the annualised rate of return can lead to big increases in the eventual sum achieved.

However, that’s not a certain outcome with shares. And it will only happen as long as I keep compounding positive overall returns and never interrupt the process.

Kevin Godbold has positions in Finsbury Growth & Income Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Finsbury Growth & Income Trust. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

7 UK shares I’d buy now to capitalise on the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

New economic data hints that a stock market recovery could be on the horizon, but what are the best shares…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the Tesco dividend forecast for 2022 to 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the Tesco dividend forecast for the years ahead and discusses whether he would buy the stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Will National Grid shares rebound after the recent drop?

| Charlie Carman

Our writer considers the impact of new wind power investment plans on National Grid shares, balanced against the company's debt…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Income stocks: should I buy Marks & Spencer, Greggs and Halfords?

| Roland Head

These high street chains are all popular income stocks, but they're under pressure from rising inflation.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

3 stocks to buy now for the recovery

| Kevin Godbold

The stock market recovery looks like it’s already happening and I've been searching for stocks to buy, such as these.

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

I’ve bought these 2 FTSE 250 shares for fat dividends!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 250 shares have taken a knock in 2022, after hitting highs earlier this year. But I'd happily…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares or Barclays stock: which would I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After falling in 2022, Barclays and Lloyds shares both look cheap to me. But which bargain bank share would I…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £5 a day? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

For a few pounds a day, our writer thinks he can set up passive income streams that could pay him…

Read more »